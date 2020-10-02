China: Vlogger Dies After Being Set On Fire By Ex-husband During Live Stream

A Chinese influencer has died after her ex-husband allegedly doused her in petrol and set fire to her while she was recording a live stream, according to local media. Lamu's former partner reportedly broke into her home armed with a cleaver and petrol before attacking her in front of her family members in mid-September. The 30-year-old social media star suffered burns on 90 percent of her body and died two weeks after she was attacked.

Lamu is from China's Sichuan province and gained popularity over Douyin, China's version of TikTok, over her happy posts on rural life. The social media star was praised for not using makeup in her videos, which had millions of likes. Lamu had thousands of followers on Douyin and her case has triggered conversations on social media over violence against women in China.

Lamu was attacked on September 14, following which, she was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Sichuan Provincial People's Hospital for further treatment, according to a statement from Jinchuan County Public Security Bureau. Lamu succumbed to the burn injuries on September 30 after the treatment failed, reports claim. The police said that Lamu's ex-husband, who was identified by his family name Tang, was detained on September 14 on suspicion of intentional homicide and a team is continuing to investigate, the statement said.

Lamu's family asked her followers for financial help during her treatment and more than one million yuan (£114,280) was raised in just 24 hours, according to the local media. Her case has prompted a huge discussion on China's social media site Weibo where more than 70 million people have used a hashtag mentioning her death.

