Wall Of Sand: 300 Ft Tall Huge Sandstorm In China Engulfs Dunhuang City; WATCH

China is reeling under the catastrophe of natural disasters. With different parts of the country, ravaged by the flood and Typhoon, another natural phenomenon has made landfall, i.e. a sandstorm. China’s Dunhuang city suffered a huge sandstorm on July 25. The citizens were stunned by watching a giant wall of dust engulfing the city in northwestern China.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, with people comparing the incident to a scene from an apocalyptic movie. A huge sandstorm filled with dust and harmful particles had hit Dunhuang City in Gansu province. The storm had built a giant 300 feet wall of sand, approximately,100 mt tall, wreaked havoc. The visibility was reduced to the lowest, with less than only 20 feet of the area visible across the city.

Watch the viral video of the China sandstorm



NEW - China's Dunhuang city completely covered in dust by a massive, hundreds of feet high sandstorm pic.twitter.com/XBgFnqO0R1 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 26, 2021

The China sandstorm was seen slowly swallowing high rise buildings as it moved forward. A chaotic situation erupted, with an alarm being raised amongst commuters. Commoners had to suffer majorly and faced difficulties in travelling and driving. The storm had forced the local police to close major roads amid reduced visibility.

The authorities have directed a yellow warning for the storm and directed the local police to help commoners. The traffic police came to people’s rescue and help them directing traffic signals. Dunhuang is located in the Gobi desert area, which is known for its harsh climate and difficult living conditions and is home to the famous Mogao Caves, UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Over 63 people were killed in ravaging Henan floods

China's marine environmental authorities have issued warnings for storm surges and high waves, the Ministry of Natural Resources said in a statement. Typhoon In-Fa has hit the country at a time when unprecedented floods have ravaged the countries Henan province and over 63 people have lost their lives. The torrential rains have affected about three million people in Henan province. Zhengzhou was hit by several days of heavy rainfall, causing floods of an intensity not seen in decades. Over 8,000 military personnel worked in 10 different danger zones around the city, the PTI reported, citing the state-run Xinhua news agency. The army personnel are continuously providing relief aid. The donation counters were set up around the city to distribute essential supplies after the panic-stricken resident has stocked the food in the early days of floods.

Image: Twitter