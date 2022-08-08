Wang Yi Thanks Bangladesh For Immediate Support On 'One China' Policy Over Taiwan Issue

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in Dhaka on Saturday, met with his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Momen on August 7 and the latter reiterated firm adherence to the ‘One China’ policy amid an ongoing crisis over Taiwan’s issue. After US-China came into a direct confrontation over America’s third highest official Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan which Beijing regards as its own territory, Momen said, “We largely know what is happening centring Taiwan”.

Hon’ble Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen, MP and State Councilor & Foreign Minister of China H.E. Mr. Wang Yi held a bilateral meeting this morning in Dhaka. They witnessed signing of 4 bilateral instruments and cooperation documents to strengthen bilateral cooperation. pic.twitter.com/hDyDYIqGYn — Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh (@BDMOFA) August 7, 2022

According to the United News of Bangladesh, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam told reporters on Sunday following Momen and Wang’s bilateral meeting, “We largely know what is happening centring Taiwan. China has its own policy. He [Wang] thanked Bangladesh and expressed gratitude as we reiterated our position”.

Alam said that Wang explained the issues in detail to Bangladesh and that some nations “misunderstand and misinterpret” them and they need to abide by international rules. Wang and Momen held talks for an hour before the Chinese Foreign Minister left for Mongolia. Apart from US-Bangladesh bilateral ties, both diplomats also exchanged views on Global Development Initiative (GDI) and Global Security Initiative (GSI).

China ‘appreciated’ Bangladesh’s support on Taiwan issue

According to the official release by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang “expounded” on China’s position on the Taiwan issue and “appreciated Bangladesh's immediate support for China's legitimate proposition, and emphasized that China is willing to work with the vast number of developing countries to jointly safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their respective countries and jointly safeguard the non-interference in internal affairs.”

“The basic norms of international relations, jointly safeguard world and regional peace and stability, jointly oppose and contain all activities of splitting the country, and jointly strive for a good external environment for focusing on development,” it added. Wang’s meeting with Momen came as the Chinese Foreign Minister also met with made a courtesy call to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

Moreover, China and Bangladesh's diplomats signed four agreements/MoUs in the fields of cultural cooperation, disaster management, educational programmes of a Chinese university with Dhaka University on marine science, and the handover of the eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge in Pirojpur.

Image: Twitter