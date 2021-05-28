War Of Words Continues Over COVID-19 Origin As China Alleges US Of 'passing The Buck'

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he had directed US intelligence agencies to further probe the origins of Coronavirus. Following this, a war of words has ensued between the United States and China over the COVID-19 origin. In the latest instance, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times has attacked the Joe Biden administration. Global Times, in its editorial, has slammed the US and labelled Biden's decision as a 'political move'.

'Rare and illogical instruction': China slams Biden

The mouthpiece, echoing China slammed Biden who called for the intelligence agencies to 'redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information. Biden's move comes as he pushed for increased scrutiny on the COVID-19 origin. The Global Times has therefore termed the decision as 'rare and illogical instruction' and questioned the motive of Washington. China also cited WHO and remarked that its expert team which visited Wuhan had ruled out a possibility of a lab leak.

Moreover, the editorial also questioned the capabilities of the US intelligence agencies and blamed them for maintaining 'political loyalty. It further added that Biden's move to order intelligence agencies to probe the COVID-19 origin was 'a strong political signal'.

"Investigations on the origins of a virus are the most difficult scientific research. What can intelligence personnel do in this regard? Apart from the fact they do not have capabilities for scientific tasks, they are full of political loyalty and would do anything to serve their national interest which has been narrowly defined by US political elites. Demanding intelligence agencies to complete what scientists have not achieved is a strong political signal," the editorial stated "How much information that scientists could not find can be dug out by the intelligence community? Was this some mission conducted by the Ethan Hunt Team or Agent 007, who steal and kill?" it added.

'US is up to something big against China'

The editorial goes on to mention that the United States is planning something big against China. It also slammed the US executive bodies, Congress, intelligence departments, and public opinion. It further alleged that the US is planning to hold China accountable for the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak and to thwart China's national interests. The Chinese mouthpiece further attacked the US 'political elites' for its 'Nazi-like beliefs' and stated that they are blaming China to achieve their goals.

"US executive bodies, Congress, intelligence departments, and public opinion are forming a crazy spiral. Their ultimate goal is to create and hold China accountable for the pandemic outbreak, making a new tool to severely thwart China's national interests." it said "The US' radical political elites are engaged in a fever of intense competition with China. In a bid to achieve the goal, they are increasingly Nazi-like in their belief and can do whatever it takes." the mouthpiece added.

It further attacked the Democratic Party for echoing the Republic Party's stand on China. The editorial stated that the Democrats have 'inherited the strategy of the Republican administration' in order to counter China. According to China, both parties in the United States have forged an alliance to attack China. Opining that Biden will not be opposed by other Western powers, it said that the US President has reinforced the coordination of pressure on China among Western countries.

'We must remain highly vigilant'

The mouthpiece also called for a high vigilance against the 'United States tactics' towards China. It added that the Biden administration will not follow any 'rules' and continue the path that Republican Party had earlier taken to suppress China. It concluded its statement by saying that the US' ultimate aim is to 'pass the buck of COVID-19 in the US and the West to China.'