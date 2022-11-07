WATCH: China's Driving Test Stuns Internet; Netizens Say, 'Wouldn't Pass This Test'

China is known for censoring content related to politics, protests and criticism on social media platforms. However, a video is going viral on the internet from the world's most populous country i.e about its driving test.

Netizens are astonished by the visibly difficult driver's license test in China with some even comparing it to standards in their country. The video, which was shared by a user called Tansu Yegen, has garnered more than 11.1 million views.

The 48-second clip shows a car moving within white outsides consisting of various obstacles like a zig-zag path, making an eight, reversing in a curve road, and parallel parking among others.

Driver license exam station in China pic.twitter.com/BktCFOY4rH — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) November 4, 2022

The footage starts with a car navigating in a zig-zag lane followed by making an eight. The vehicle then revers in a narrow curve path being parked parallelly.

One user said that 99 per cent of Americans would fail if they have to clear a similar test. Another said, "More then half of the drivers at least where Iive (ny/nj) wouldn’t pass this test."

99% of American drivers would fail this drivers test if asked to take this test cold turkey. — Hideki Nishida (@HidekiNishida2) November 4, 2022

More then half of the drivers at least where Iive (ny/nj) wouldn’t pass this test. — CARL (@exoticcarsnyc) November 4, 2022

A user took a sign of relief that a similar test is not in Pakistan "Thank God its not in Pakistan else I wouldn’t get driving license."

Thank God its not in Pakistan else I wouldn’t get driving license 🙃 — Dr_aqsa_ (@dr_aqsa_baloch) November 5, 2022



Users from Brazil and Nigeria also took a dig at road safety standards in their countries.

Driver license exam in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/ePfJpb2BQ9 — zinadum (@gldn_gd) November 4, 2022

"Even here in UAE it's not that difficult, yah I agree if you make a small mistakes during your final road test here in UAE they fail you but thanks to Allah I got my driving license in my first road test," another said.