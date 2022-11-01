Disneyland often labels its theme parks and resorts around the world as the happiest places on earth. However, this may not be the case in the Chinese capital of Shanghai, where tourists have been trapped for several hours at a Disney Resort due to China’s latest attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Internet users have heavily criticized the abrupt shutdown, which occurred on Monday at 11:39 am, according to a report by CNN. The resort’s management announced that visitors will not be allowed to leave unless they test negative for COVID-19, and the theme park will be indefinitely closed to comply with norms.

A video uploaded on Twitter features a large crowd assembled in an open area with the famous Disney castle lit up in the background. The video, which was filmed during the night, features many people wearing masks as they wait to exit the theme park. Reacting to the shutdown, one user wrote on Twitter: “Not so happy place.”

Thousands are trapped inside #Shanghai #Disney and are not allowed to exit until they’re tested negative 3 times, as the China's communist regime's zero-COVID policy goes into effect again. pic.twitter.com/1wNJFS1NCJ — Go Fund Taiwan (@GoFundTaiwan) October 31, 2022

Social media users react to Shanghai park lockdown

“Now Shanghai Disney is designated as a quarantine facility by China’s health authorities?,” One user asked. Another user said: “Imagine being in Disneyland China's Shanghai and being told you cannot leave until a negative Covid test. Yikes.”

One Twitter user said that China’s zero-covid policy seems to be headed in the wrong direction. “There’s a fair amount of criticism: how the US handled covid, but China’s ongoing zero-covid policy is a complete disaster. They did nothing right,” the user wrote.

The recent lockdown at the Disney venue comes after 1.3 million people residing in the downtown Yangpu district were told to quarantine at home on Friday. Earlier in March, Shanghai experienced one of China’s most stringent lockdowns, with 25 million people forced to confine in their homes for a period of two months.