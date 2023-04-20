Last Updated:

WATCH: Four Giant Pandas Share A Table And Relish A Meal At Chongqing Zoo In China

Four giant pandas have been pictured in an amusing scene, sharing a dinner of apples around a small wooden table at the Chongqing Zoo in China.

An amusing scene has been captured of four giant pandas gathered around a small wooden table, sharing a meal of fruits and vegetables together.

The Chongqing Zoo in China frequently showcases videos online of their pandas eating lunch together. However, a unique video has surfaced, depicting the pandas sitting upright and eating their snacks in a courteous manner. It's worth noting that giant pandas consume as much as 38kg of bamboo on a daily basis.

Through a program aimed at recreating and expanding bamboo forests, China has successfully rescued pandas from the verge of extinction. Pandas hold a significant place as a national symbol in China, and the country has historically utilised them as a diplomatic instrument by presenting them to other countries as a token of goodwill.

Meanwhile, according to officials at the Chiang Mai Zoo, a giant panda on a long-term loan from China passed away, six months prior to her scheduled return home. Lin Hui's cause of death was not immediately apparent. She appeared to have fallen ill on Tuesday morning, with visible nose bleeding after a meal, as stated by Wutthichai Muangmun, the zoo's director.

She was immediately placed under the care of a joint Thai-Chinese veterinary team, but her condition worsened, leading to her demise early Wednesday morning. Tewarat Vejmanat, a veterinarian who addressed a live news conference on the zoo's Facebook page, stated that the panda, who underwent daily health checks, was already at an advanced age of 21 and had exhibited no indications of illness or change in behavior before falling ill.

“China is saddened by the death of the giant panda Lin Hui,” Wang Wenbin, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said in Beijing.

Wang said that after China learned about the panda’s illness it “immediately organised experts to guide the Thai side to carry out rescue work through video link, but unfortunately did not save her life.” He added that the Chinese authorities would soon set up a team of experts to conduct a joint investigation into the cause of death.

