WATCH: Massive Explosion Ravages China's Hubei Province; 11 Dead, 37 Seriously Wounded

A massive gas explosion ravaged China’s Hubei province on Sunday leading to the death of 11 and injuring at least 37 grievously. According to state-run CGTN-TV, the blast occurred at 6.30 am local time in the Zhangwan district of Shiyan city and completely destroyed the Yanhu market in Shiyan. The area which is a resident-cum-shopping district has been totally demolished in the explosion.

#UPDATE The death toll rises to 12 and a total of 138 injured after a gas explosion in Shiyan City, central China's Hubei Province. https://t.co/6jdkEe7jmw pic.twitter.com/yPoSYuYngR — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) June 13, 2021

China blast kills 11, several feared trapped

Apart from the 11 casualties, several people are also feared to be trapped under the debris. Authorities have so far rescued 138 people from the area. Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported that the casualty numbers are feared to be high since many people were out and about in the morning buying vegetables or eating breakfast.

The city government has taken to Chinese microblogging platform Weibo to confirm that rescue operations were still underway. Images and videos have emerged on the social media application showing rescue workers ploughing through the wreckage of flattened houses. The cause of the accident is still being investigated although some reports have attributed the blast to a gas pipe leakage.

China explosion video

NEW 🚨 At least eleven people killed, dozens injured and nearby buildings badly damaged after a massive gas explosion in Shiyan city of central China’s Hubei province. pic.twitter.com/csqBxPML3N — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 13, 2021

(With PTI Inputs)