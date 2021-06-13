Last Updated:

WATCH: Massive Explosion Ravages China's Hubei Province; 11 Dead, 37 Seriously Wounded

According to China's CGTN-TV, the blast occurred at 6.30 am local time in the Zhangwan district of Shiyan city and completely destroyed the Yanhu market.

Written By
Ananya Varma
China explosion in Hubei

Image- CGTN/Twitter


A massive gas explosion ravaged China’s Hubei province on Sunday leading to the death of 11 and injuring at least 37 grievously. According to state-run CGTN-TV, the blast occurred at 6.30 am local time in the Zhangwan district of Shiyan city and completely destroyed the Yanhu market in Shiyan. The area which is a resident-cum-shopping district has been totally demolished in the explosion.

China blast kills 11, several feared trapped

Apart from the 11 casualties, several people are also feared to be trapped under the debris. Authorities have so far rescued 138 people from the area. Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported that the casualty numbers are feared to be high since many people were out and about in the morning buying vegetables or eating breakfast.

READ | PM Modi subtly hints at China; says India supports global action to avert future pandemics

The city government has taken to Chinese microblogging platform Weibo to confirm that rescue operations were still underway. Images and videos have emerged on the social media application showing rescue workers ploughing through the wreckage of flattened houses. The cause of the accident is still being investigated although some reports have attributed the blast to a gas pipe leakage.

China explosion video

(With PTI Inputs)

READ | Pakistan sends mangoes to 32 nations under 'Mango diplomacy'; US, China reject souvenir
READ | China slams US' plans to deploy missiles in Asia, blames nation for Iranian nuclear issue
READ | COVID-19 origin: WHO chief asks China to cooperate with probe, says 'need transparency'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND