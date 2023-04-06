'We Are In Touch With Chinese Authorities,' India Reacts To Journalists Visa Debacle

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has finally responded to the reports that the Chinese Foreign Ministry decided to “freeze” the visas of two Indian journalists who were reporting from China. On Thursday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addressed the issue and assured that India is currently in touch with Chinese authorities over it. In a press conference on Thursday, the MEA spokesperson addressed the reporters and talked about wide-ranging issues, including the situation in Arunachal Pradesh. The assertion from Bagchi came after on Wednesday it was reported that two Indian journalists were told that they will not be allowed to return to China by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. One of them was even stopped at the airport and questioned by the Chinese authorities for 30 minutes.

When asked about the issue, the MEA spokesperson highlighted how Chinese journalists are free to pursue their activities in India and expressed the same kind of reciprocation from China. “Let me make the larger point. There are Chinese journalists who have valid Indian visas and pursue journalist activities in India. So from that perspective, I don’t see any limitations or difficulties,” Bagchi asserted in the Thursday press briefing. He then went on to assure that the Indian authorities are in touch with China over the issue. “As regards Indian journalists working in China, we would hope that Chinese authorities would facilitate their continued presence. We are in touch with Chinese authorities in this regard. I don’t want to get into individual cases or individual information which are not appropriate,” Bagchi added.

A reciprocal move?

On Wednesday, when the whole saga was played out, the Chinese foreign minister defended their move by alleging that Chinese journalists in India face “discriminatory treatment”. "In 2017, India shortened the visa for Chinese journalists from three months to one month. In 2020, India refused to approve applications from Chinese journalists to go to India," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning asserted at a press briefing, PTI reported. However, in the Thursday briefing, Bagchi refuted the claims made by his Chinese counterpart and made it clear that India allows foreign journalists to pursue their journalistic aspirations freely.

With PTI inputs