'We Must Press On': Apple Daily Hits Back After Raids And Arrests, Publishes Bold Copies

With the front page reading “We must press on,” Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily on June 18 responded to over 500 police officers raiding its newsroom and arresting five executives including chief editor Ryan Law and CEO Cheung Kim-hung. In the latest clampdown of pro-democracy forces in the former British colony by the pro-Beijing government, local police officers raided the Apple Daily Office on June 17. Reportedly, while the staff members allowed the authorities to enter the premises reluctantly, they later found out that several computers and hard drives had also been taken away by the police officers in an ‘evidence bag.’

As a protest, and showcasing resilience, the reporters of the Hong Kong daily spent the entire Thursday night (local time) in the newsrooms to work on a ‘defiant’ edition with the main story reading, “National security police searched Apple, arrested five people, seized 44 news material hard disks.” For their Friday story, the reporters reportedly circled media personnel across the city and interviewed them regarding the severe clampdown on freedom of the press. Apple Daily decided to publish 500,000 copies instead of their daily circulation of 80,000.

The crackdown on the Apple Daily office came as both its owner Jimmy Lai and the paper have long been irking China’s side with unwavering support for the financial hub’s pro-democracy movement. As per Bangkok Post, the same leaders have now pledged to restrict the press with a sweeping crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong. For Apple Daily, as per reports, over 500 officers raided the newsroom on Thursday in an operation that was sparked by articles that allegedly appealed for sanctions against the mainland.

‘The publication was not affected’: Apple Daily

Posting images with Hong Kong residents holding the latest copy of Apple Daily, the newspaper published another headline showcasing public support. The homepage of the official website of the newspaper read, “Hong Kong people rushed to buy in the morning, saying "We will let it go together", and the call for printing continues” published hours after the raid. The tone of the article implied that despite the crackdown of the police and the authorities confiscating 44 computer hosts and news materials, “The publication of "Apple" was not affected” before adding that it has printed 500,000 copies on Friday.

The paper said, “After the first round of "Apple" was sold out, several customers put down 1,000 to several thousand yuan to book "Apple". The person in charge, Chao Ge, also called the distribution to request additional papers of 3,000 copies. By 5:00 in the morning, the release successively sent 2240 copies.”

IMAGE: AP