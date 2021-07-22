Westminster Council Allows Chinese Tycoon To Build £205m Mansion In Central London

A Chinese billionaire property tycoon reportedly has been given the green signal to build his eight-storeyed home. Cheung Chung-kiu will reconstruct 2–8a Rutland Gate in Knightsbridge into a vast 5,782 square metre mansion, as per a report by The Guardian. The private palace will overlook the popular Hyde Park in Central London.

Chinese tycoon gets go-ahead

Westminster council has now allowed the billionaire to construct the building. The council added that Cheung has not been allowed to contribute to the construction of any affordable homes in the borough, as per the report. A spokesperson for Westminster council told The Guardian that the council has introduced a policy which will prevent the construction of new homes over 200 sq metres. But, the policy does not apply to the reconstructions of existing single dwelling.

Prior to the sale, the property had previously been a 45-bedroom home owned by Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdul-Aziz, of Saudi Arabia, who died in back in the year 2011. The enormous house is just south of Kensington Gardens and 68 of its 116 windows have an unhindered view of the park nearby. Cheung bought the property for £205m this year making it the most expensive property ever sold in the UK. Property agents have estimated that the reconstruction of the building would cost £100m. For the building application, Cheung's agent had mentioned that the property was "heavily dilapidated" and he would like to reconstruct it to make it a useful family home in London.

While this is the situation of expensive residences in the United Kingdom, Italian villages are in fact inviting people to move into their homes. Italian villagers have reportedly been offering money to new prospective residents who are willing to move into these homes. The southern region of Calabria will give away a stipend of up to €28,000 (Rs 24.5 lakh) for three years to the people who are willing to relocate to these villages, reported CNN. The villages reportedly have a population of 2,000 people or less following a population decline and are located both by the ocean and in the mountains.

IMAGE: Unsplash