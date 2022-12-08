After the widespread protests in China, the Chinese government issued 10 "new measures" loosening nearly all of the preexisting zero-COVID controls, as per a report from Voice of America. People with mild symptoms are now allowed to self-isolate at home, instead of being dragged off to some quarantine centre. Government officials no longer have the permission to declare an entire residential district a "high risk zone".

Negative COVID-19 tests and health codes are now only mandatory in nursing homes, kindergartens, schools and hospitals. According to experts quoted by the Voice of America news, China now faces challenges that are even higher than the challenge they faced when the pandemic began. Of course, these experts have been wrong before as a lot of the predictions in virology and immunology are based on computer modelling and computed modelling is done with certain assumptions. If those assumptions are proven wrong in real life, the predictions of these experts don't hold up due to the inherent limitations of computer modelling.

China is witnessing a spike of COVID-19 cases

China is witnessing a spike in cases as China's State Health Administration reported 43,218 locally transmitted infections, which is a record, according to the report issued on Thursday morning. The surge was recorded just one day after the government eased up several zero-COVID measures. Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, Lawrence Gostin said to VOA that China is exiting from the zero-COVID measures in an unplanned manner, which will lead to "mass hospitalisation and deaths". He added that the lockdown measures have resulted in low levels of natural immunity, which makes people more vulnerable. Elderly people with chronic diseases are at particular risk.

Questions over Chinese data

In his assessment, China should have planned for exit from zero-COVID months earlier as it was eventually going to happen one day. The plan to exit zero-COVID should have been coordinated and well thought out. "Overall, this is a major stain on President Xi's reputation for efficiency and professionalism," Gostin said. The zero-COVID policy has been Xi Jinping's primary shield against COVID, since January 2020. There are also suspicions about the reliability of the data China has published. According to Chinese authorities, only 5,235 people died in China due to COVID. China is a nation of 1.4 billion people. For context, an estimated 1,083,000 died in the US due to the pandemic.