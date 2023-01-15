WHO Calls On China To Provide More COVID-related Data After Increase In Death Toll

As China continues to suffer its worst-ever crisis caused by COVID-19 after the government scrapped the zero-COVID policy, reports have emerged that China has recorded nearly 60,000 death cases between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023, according to health authorities. On Saturday, the WHO called on the Chinese authorities to provide more data on their COVID situation and reiterated the need for deeper cooperation and transparency.

Since the beginning of the COVID outbreak, China has been widely accused of hiding the exact number of COVID fatalities, and after the abandonment of its "zero-COVID" policy, the situation in the country has worsened, and several footages and reports have indicated that the Chinese authorities have been concealing COVID-related information.

WHO calls out China

It is significant to note that Chinese authorities have shown only a few dozen deaths in December before Saturday's release, despite footage circulating on social media platforms showing the overwhelmed condition of crematoriums and hospitals. On Saturday, a National Health Commission (NHC) official stated that China reported 59,938 COVID-related deaths between December 8 and January 12. However, the numbers are expected to be higher as this figure refers only to cases that occurred in hospitals.

In a statement, the WHO said that the latest data provided by the Chinese official has allowed them to get a better understanding of the epidemiological situation and the impact of this wave in China. WHO requested that this type of detailed information be continuously shared.

"WHO still believes that deaths are heavily underreported in China. This is in relation to the definitions that are used but also to the need for doctors and those reporting in the public health system to be encouraged to report these cases and not discouraged," Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme said in Geneva.

Image: AP