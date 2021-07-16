WHO Chief Calls On China For Cooperation In COVID-19 Origin Probe, Urges Transparency

The World Health Organization (WHO) Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday said that the investigations into the origins of COVID-19 in China are stalled by the lack of raw data on the earliest cases of coronavirus infections. WHO chief on July 15 also called on Chian to be more transparent as little is known about the origin of COVID-19 in December 2019 even after the WHO-led team spent at least four weeks in and around the central city of Wuhan with the Chinese researchers. The 14-member team had said in March that the coronavirus had probably jumped from bats to humans through another animal.

Tedros told a news conference, “We ask China to be transparent and open and to cooperate...We owe it to the millions who suffered and the millions who died to know what happened.”

The WHO-led team had said in a report that “introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an extremely unlikely pathway” but it left nations such as the United States dissatisfied. Meanwhile, China has repeatedly hit back on the still-unproven claims of coronavirus lab leak theory. According to Beijing, the narrative that the pathogen leaked from Wuhan lab is “absurd” and noted that “politicising” the issue will hamper investigations.

Tedros to brief on the second phase of the study

After concluding the first phase in March, Tedros will not brief the 194 member states on July 16 regarding the second phase of the study, said WHO’s top emergency expert Mike Ryan. He told the reporters, “We look forward to working with our Chinese counterparts on that process and the director-general will outline measures to member states at a meeting tomorrow, on Friday.”

Meanwhile, Tedros and German Health Minister Jens Spahn held talks on Thursday where the latter urged China to facilitate investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to continue. Spahn also said that more information was required. German Health Minister made the remarks while visiting WHO headquarters in Geneva. He also announced a US$307 donation to WHO’s ACT-Accelerator programme aimed at making COVID-19 vaccines and tests available across the globe.

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay