WHO Chief Says 'premature Push Made To Rule Out COVID Lab Leak', Seeks China's Cooperation

Amidst China's demand to investigate the virus' origin in the United States of America, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday asked the XI Jinping-led government to co-operate in the COVID origin probe. WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus revealed that China had not shared the raw data from the early phase of the COVID pandemic. Earlier in June, WHO's Director of the agency's emergency programme, Mike Ryan, at a news conference had said that the top health organisation could not compel China to divulge more data on the origins of COVID-19.

WHO chief asks China to share 'raw details' on COVID pandemic

Addressing a press briefing in Geneva, WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said, "We hope there will be better co-operation to get to the bottom of what happened."

Answering a question on the status of the COVID-19 origin probe after the conclusion of phase one study, Tedros said, "We all know there are some challenges that have to be addressed. One of the challenges is access to raw data, especially the data at the start of the pandemic that was not shared."

"Now we have designed the second phase of the study and we are asking China to be transparent and cooperate, especially on the raw data that we had asked for in the early days of the pandemic," he added.

"There was a premature push, especially to reduce one of the options, like the lab theory. Lab accidents can happen but checking what happened is important," he added.

In early 2021, a WHO-led team of scientists visited China to probe the origins of the virus. However, they struggled to get a clear picture of what research China was experimenting with beforehand.

US Warns China Of Consequences

Earlier in June, the USA's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had warned China regarding the origins of COVID-19. Sullivan in his statement had conveyed to China that the US would consider its response after consulting friends and allies if Beijing refuses to live up to its international obligations on the origins and transmission of COVID.

When asked if any action will be taken against China to increase the pressure, Sullivan replied that the US will consider it if the country refuses to abide by the rules.

"And if it turns out that China refuses to live up to its international obligations, we will have to consider our responses at that point, and we will do so in concert with allies and partners," added US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

(Image Credits: AP)