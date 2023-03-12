Who Is Li Qiang? Xi Jinping's Longtime Ally And China's New Premier

On March 11, Chinese President Xi Jinping nominated his longtime aide Li Qiang as the new premier of China. According to the Chinese news outlet, Xinhua, the 63-year-old Chinese diplomat clinched the spot at the annual meeting of the Chinese parliament. Qiang is all set to replace Li Keqiang, who has been the Chinese premiere since 2013. As per the report by the Chinese news outlet, Qiang will be overlooking the economic framework of the country which has already been impacted by the deadly pandemic. On March 6, his predecessor, Li Keqiang retired from his post which he held for a solid decade.

According to Xinhua, the 63-year-old received approval from more than 2,900 at the National People’s Congress. A close ally to the Chinese President and a prominent politician, he started his career as a worker in the Irrigation Pump Station of Mayu District. According to The Guardian, Qiang was pushed toward the road to becoming the new Premier in October last year. In October, the Chinese politician was appointed to the number-two role on the politburo standing committee.

From irrigation pump worker to China’s top boss

Born in Zhejiang province in July 1959, the politician started his career as a worker in the Irrigation Pump station in the Mayu District. The Chinese leader joined the Communist Party of China (CCP) in 1983 and since then the leader has climbed the political ladders. According to China Vitae, from 2011 to 2016, Qiang served as the Deputy secretary of the Communist party in the Zhejiang Provincial Committee. Qiang has also served as the communist party Chief of Shanghai, the largest city in China. With the March 11 decision, Qiang became the first political leader since 1976 to rise directly to the premiership 1976.

A reformist in his own right

Despite his closeness with the Chinese President, Li Qiang is known for his relatively liberal economic outlook. However, his political reputation took a beating over how he handled the two-month stringent COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. Li Qiang’s lack of experience when it comes to overall regional administration has been a matter of debate among the communist party cynics. Apart from Qiang, President Xi Jinping also nominated Liu Jinguo as the candidate for director of the National Commission of Supervision. According to Xinhua, the body is responsible for overseeing the communist party’s anti-corruption work. As Xi assumes his third term as the President of China, he is also making sure that his close allies hold prominent offices in the communist government.