It is highly unlikely that the novel COVID-19 that spread in December last year may have originated in Wuhan from the imported food, a WHO report has found. Scientists at the global health agency ruled out the possibility of the cold chain transmission as “minimal” or very low. Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) mission, Peter Ben Embarek told a press conference that it was also “extremely unlikely” that the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak occurred due to a laboratory leak, as previously suggested by the former Trump administration.

As the World Health Organization is close to winding up its investigation into the source of origin of the COVID-19 causing coronavirus, the investigative team concluded that the pandemic was most likely occurred due to spread from an animal, particularly farm animal. It, although, still remains to be found whether the animal was infected with the coronavirus from the bats. The zoonotic source of SARS-CoV-2, the causative virus of COVID-19, might have been an animal that acted as an intermediate host paving a route for the introduction of the disease among the humans, a member of the WHO joint expert team of the SARS-CoV-2 origin research suggested.

Studies had earlier shown that the coronaviruses highly related to SARS-CoV-2 were mostly found in bats and pangolins. The World Health Organization ascertained that there was increasing evidence following a probe about the likelihood of animal-human spill-over which multiplied with increased frequency and intensity of animal and human contact.

Chances of spread from frozen wild meat 'very low'

“The sequence data collected through China National Centre for Bioinformation also show that some diversity of viruses was already present in the early phase of the pandemic in Wuhan,” Embarek said. He, however, did not link the spread with the refrigerated or frozen food sold at the Wuhan wet market, contrary to the theories that circulated earlier suggesting that the cold chain food products may have led to the transmission of the coronavirus to humans and several outbreaks in Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, Beijing market and among workers in eastern China's Qingdao.

The food security expert stressed that the probability of coronavirus spread from frozen wild meat is “very low”, as even when the virus can persist and survive in conditions that are found in these cold and frozen environments, it is difficult for it to jump from those products to humans.

