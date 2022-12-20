World Bank Slashes China Growth Forecast To 2.7% As Worries Over COVID Surge Loom

China's domestic and external conditions have been leading to a weakened economic sector, read a statement released by the World Bank on December 20. China's economy has been tracking the ups and downs of the pandemic outbreaks and that has hit breaks on economic growth, and in addition to this, uneven returns. According to Navigating Uncertainty, the statement had projected real GDP growth to reach 2.7 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2023 amid the reopening of the economy. The constant stress on the real estate sector might result in greater financial spillover for China, stated the press release.

In the latest China Economic Report update released by the World Bank on December 20, World Bank Country Director for China, Mongolia, and Korea, Mara Warwick said, "Continued adaptation of China’s COVID-19 policy will be crucial, both to mitigate public health risks and to minimise further economic disruption.” There is a need to focus on the public health measures that work toward the goal to increase vaccination rates among vulnerable groups, giving access to effective COVID-19 treatments, the rollout of a booster campaign, and proper use of limited hospital capacity for severe cases.

“Accelerated efforts on public health preparedness, including efforts to increase vaccinations, especially among high-risk groups, could enable a safer and less disruptive re-opening," said Warwick.

World Bank report on China's economy

China's economy and its growth depend on significant risks such as the uncertainty of the trajectory of the pandemic, and the behavioural response of households and businesses to the changes and policies that have been evolving in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as per the World Bank. The growing risks of climate change and this year's extreme weather patterns have been been hindering China's economic growth, the report further stated. Externally, the heightened geopolitical tensions and greater-than-expected tightening in financial conditions have been taken into consideration while projecting China's economic forecast. Increasing youth unemployment rates have been emerging as another kind of challenge for policymakers.

“Continued macroeconomic policy support will be needed, as growth is expected to remain below potential and the global environment is weakening,” said Elitza Mileva, World Bank Lead Economist for China.

Further, World Bank's lead economist for China added, "Directing fiscal resources towards social spending and green investment would not only support short-term demand but also contribute to more inclusive and sustainable growth in the medium term.” China, at the central level, has adequate fiscal policy space that can be deployed to strengthen the Chinese economic recovery by relaxing the COVID-19 public health measures, as per the report.

Image: AP