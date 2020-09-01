Wuhan: 1.4 Million Students Attend Classes As COVID-19 Epicentre Reopens Schools

Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus originated last December, has finally moved on, reopening its schools on September 1. A Chinese city, which underwent not only lockdowns but also mass testing finally reopened for school-goers allowing children to take lessons in person. Wuhan, which has reported over 50,340 alone has not reported any new cases in recent weeks.

Schools reopen

According to the Chinese State Media, nearly 1.4 million children rejoined their classes in 2,842 kindergartens, primary and secondary schools as a part of the nationwide return. Photographs and videos showing children gathering together, reuniting with friends and attending classes in uniforms have taken the internet by storm. Meanwhile, the authorities have instructed schools to stock up on disease control equipment and conduct regular drills.

Wuhan, which is the original epicentre of the virus released its “last patient” from the hospital on August 30. After detecting the first COVID-19 positive cases in mid-December, the Chinese city in Hubei province immediately went under a 76-day lockdown. Not only di the authorities restrict the movement from homes and field hospital, but also conducted attesting of all its residents.

Millions of college students studying in #Wuhan began to return to school. The city is really lively again!



Tip: During the normalization of the epidemic, daily protection such as wearing masks is still needed, and everyone is doing very well.👍🏻🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/zHX0fkpHqg — 蓝色背景 (@0608Zdd) August 31, 2020

school is back in wuhan pic.twitter.com/1uilPKKgxJ — Gan（甘） (@hustgh) August 29, 2020

Back to school! #Wuhan, the epicenter of #COVID19 outbreak in China, will reopen its schools tomorrow to over a million students in the city who were locked down for 76 days earlier this year. Their huge sacrifice paid off. #schoolsreopening pic.twitter.com/H9ntGi7vwB — LIU Xin (@LiuXininBeijing) August 31, 2020

Back to school! Today, nearly 1.4 millions of students are back to school in #Wuhan, Chinese hardest hit city by #COVID19. Local teachers and parents told me there are strict preventive measures like body temperature check, disinfectant work, etc. Also, it’s not mandatory to wear pic.twitter.com/iomUy90Np3 — Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) September 1, 2020

According to reports, nearly 2,842 educational institutions across Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus first emerged, are scheduled to reopen their doors to almost 1.4 million students when the autumn semester gets underway. Wuhan University had reopened on August 31. As per reports, college undergraduates are also expected to return next week, with Beijing ordering tests for all 600,000 at the city's institutions.

The officials have directed schools to stock up on disease control equipment. They have also ordered schools to conduct drills and training sessions to help in dealing with new outbreaks. Schools have also been directed to avoid unnecessary mass gatherings and submit daily reports to the concerned health authorities. As per reports, foreign teachers and students who have not received notice from their schools will not be allowed to return for the new semester.

Image credits: hustgh/Twitter