Wuhan Family Finds Dead Bat In Half-eaten Soup, Rushes To Take Coronavirus Tests

A family in Wuhan reportedly rushed to get tested for coronavirus after they found a whole dead bat in pork soup that they ordered from a Chinese restaurant. The tiny black mammal had its wings and body curled up together as it floated on the surface of the half-eaten broth.

The family rushed to the hospital over fears of contracting coronavirus but luckily the results turned out negative. The news comes as wild animals including bats and pangolins are considered to be one of the possible causes of Coronavirus infection which emerged from the city last year.

The Chinese family, known by the name Chen, had bought the pot of frozen pork soup from a nearby restaurant. One of the members had already eaten some of the broth but did not spot anything unusual. Later while reheating the leftover soup they found a black object floating in the soup. Chen’s mother initially thought it was a type of spice used to prepare the soup, but when she checked it with chopsticks they were all shocked to see that it had wings, ears and even fur.

Counter-claim by manufacturer

The disgusted diners complained to the restaurant owners about the incident. The eatery offered to refund the family but said that the frozen product was purchased from a local soup manufacturer.

When approached by the local press, the owner of the food company denied that the bat got into the broth while cooking. He said the soup is made during the day and bats are normally active during the night. The pots are sealed immediately after preparing the soup, it is never left outside, he added.

The business owner claimed that the black mammal had flown into the soup after the family bought it. When the diners complained to the local authorities, the matter was investigated but they were unable to identify when and how the bat got into the soup.

Even though no one appeared to be responsible for the incident, the soup manufacturer offered to pay the family 2,000 yuan (£224.56) as compensation.

