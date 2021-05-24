Wuhan Lab Researchers Sought Hospital Care Months Before COVID-19 Disclosure: Report

Three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology had taken ill and sought hospital care in November 2019, months before the country disclosed the existence of the COVID-19 virus, an undisclosed U.S. intelligence report stated.

According to an article by The Wall Street Journal, the report dated during the final days of the Trump administration states that several researchers at the Wuhan lab had become sick in autumn 2019 "with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illness.”

"The information that we had coming from the various sources was of exquisite quality. It was very precise. What it didn’t tell you was exactly why they got sick,” a source told WSJ.

WHO to reinvestigate COVID-19 origins?

This report comes at a critical time with the call to look into the origins of COVID-19 growing globally, and several attributing its origins to a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Notably, several scientists have also urged the World Health Organization to reevaluate its report on the origins of Coronavirus. In its report released in Match, WHO had said that it is "extremely unlikely that coronavirus, which has killed millions across the world, originated in a lab in China." The body is expected to discuss the next phase of an investigation into COVID-19’s origins shortly.

Speaking to WSJ a National Security Council spokeswoman revealed that the Biden administration was working with the World Health Organization to evaluate the origins of the pandemic and to ensure it is 'free from interference or politicization.' She also stated that the US government under Biden continued to have "serious questions about the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its origins within the Peoples Republic of China."

"We're not going to make pronouncements that prejudge an ongoing WHO study into the source of SARS-CoV-2, but we've been clear that sound and technically credible theories should be thoroughly evaluated by international experts," she said.

Yesterday, Chief Medical Advisor to the US President Dr Anthony Fauci joined the chorus to demand a deeper probe into whether the SARS-CoV-2was developed in China, taking a U-turn from his previous stance. On being asked if he believes that COVID-19 had developed naturally, Dr Fauci told PolitiFact, "I am not convinced. I think we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we find out what happened to the best of our ability. Certainly, the people who have investigated it have said that it emerged from an animal reservoir, that then infected individuals but it could have been something else. We need to find that out. I am personally in favour of any investigation that looks into the origin of the virus."

What is the way forward?

Suggesting a way forward, Nicholas Wade while speaking to Republic TV had called on the scientists from all countries to unite and present a report on the existing scenario. Wade suggested that the global community could counter China's claims of the natural emergence of SARS2 and instead assert that it was lab manufactured. He added that then the 'ball would be put in China's court' to prove to the world otherwise, as he noted that China had sealed off all databases to possibly prevent any leak. The British journalist pitched to leave it up to China to prove that SARS2 had emerged naturally and not otherwise by providing scientific evidence and therefore, regain global trust.