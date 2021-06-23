Wuhan Lab's 'confidential Research Reports' Hamper Probe Into COVID-19 Origins In China

Amid mounting pressure on China for a fresh investigation into the origins of COVID-19, a review of Wuhan Institute of Virology's internal guidelines revealed the existence of unspecified classified projects and discussions under the state secrets law, which can hamper the search for the origins of the virus.

According to Washington Post, some of the records mention protocols for disclosing information to foreigners and the sealing of some research reports for up to two decades. The secrecy may explain why scientists failed to confirm or disprove the lab-leak theory of the pandemic's origins.

US President had earlier ordered intelligence agencies to 'redouble their efforts' to determine the source of the virus, but the Wuhan lab seems to have prepared for such an operation more than a decade ago, with the help of systems handling confidential information.

The Wuhan lab has drawn global scrutiny for its research on bat coronaviruses in the city, where the pandemic began. The lab leak theory has recently become the hot topic of public debate after several prominent scientists raised the demand for a fresh probe into the origins of the virus.

As China's threshold for classification of secrets is lower than in some countries, the State Secrets Law demands information on military, diplomatic affairs, economic, scientific and social development to remain confidential, reported Washington Post.

The topics of Wuhan lab's classified projects are unknown. As per its guidelines on information disclosure, the institute is allowed to share details of its work with the public, barring state secrets, research and work secrets, matters under investigation, and disclosures that would violate the law.

The US State Department said in January that the Wuhan lab had been working on classified projects, including animal experiments, with the Chinese military since 2017. Washington Post discovered public records of the lab working with Chinese military hospitals on unclassified projects for drug development and AIDS prevention.

In March 2014, China updated its State Secrets Law implementation regulations, providing practical guidance for those whose work involves sensitive information. President Xi Jinping declared national security a priority the next month, saying the country faced growing threats.

Later in October 2014, a training session was held for more than 60 staff members at the Wuhan lab who were members of the ruling Communist Party. Xiao Gengfu, head of the lab's confidentiality committee, discussed the meaning of state secrets and the institute's protocols.

Xiao appears to have kept a close watch on the lab's coronavirus research since the inception of the pandemic. In recent years, the lab has held regular confidentiality training sessions for staff, including one in 2018 where speakers discussed best practices for moving researchers on and off classified projects.

This year, the lab distributed forms to students for sealing dissertations on confidential topics. One of the forms said "confidential" dissertations would be sealed for up to 10 years and "classified" ones for up to 20 years.

Wuhan Lab leak theory

The hypothesis that the virus accidentally leaked from the lab was largely disregarded by scientists in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak. China has repeatedly denied that the lab was responsible for the outbreak. Members of a WHO team that visited China earlier this year hunting for virus origins said they did not have access to all data, stirring debate about the country's transparency.

Former US President Donald Trump, earlier this month, called on America and all the nations to demand reparations from China due to the damage caused by COVID-19. Speaking at the North Carolina Republican Convention, Trump said: "The time has come for America and the world to demand reparations and accountability from the Communist Party of China. We should all declare within one voice that China must pay. They must pay."

