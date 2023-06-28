Wuhan Virologist Uncovered Covid Origin Truth, And It's Scary

A researcher at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology claims to have blown the lid off the truth about the origin of the coronavirus that gripped the world and devastated millions of lives about three years ago. In a conversation with International Press Association's Jennifer Zeng, researcher Chao Shao strongly backed the popular theory that the pandemic was a result of a deliberate lab leak.

Terming the virus as a "bioweapon", Shao claimed that his fellow researchers were provided four strains of the deadly virus in order to help determine which one had the highest ability of contagion in humans and other species. In the explosive interview that spanned about 26 minutes, Shao further asserted that several of his colleagues disappeared in the Chinese city during the 2019 Military World Games.

Coronavirus: accidental pandemic or biowarfare?

One of the researchers later revealed that the virology team was sent to the hotels where sportspersons from around the world had checked in.The anonymous researcher claimed that the team was deployed to the hotels on the pretext of checking "health or hygiene conditions."

Shao believes that this was done to spread the virus to the athletes via the virologists. A similar act was purportedly orchestrated in April of 2020, when he was sent to the Xinjiang region to monitor the health conditions of Uyghurs imprisoned in camps. While he was told that this was done in order to figure out if individuals could be released sooner on the basis of their health status, Shao suspects that his role was to either spread the coronavirus, or observe how it manifests in humans.

According to the whistleblower, the revelations are merely a part of a larger, sinister picture. And while his claims might appeal to some, they contradict a recently-released US intelligence report that dismisses points raised by lab leak conspiracy theorists. The report states that American intelligence “has no information, however, indicating that any WIV genetic engineering work has involved SARS-CoV-2, a close progenitor, or a backbone virus that is closely-related enough to have been the source of the pandemic.”