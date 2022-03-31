Xi Jinping Adopts New Guidelines To Regulate, Boost China's Military Procurement Process

Chinese President Xi Jinping has decided to adopt new guidelines to govern and reinforce its military procurement process. The country has already boosted its defence budget for 2022. The new regulations will ensure development in quality and efficiency of China's military procurement process. Hong Kong Post citing the Chinese News Agency Xinhua reported that there will be a new content and supervision set up to handle the management of the procurement of equipment

China has traditionally been secretive about how much it spends on its military as it continuously attempts to increase its military power on a global scale by increasing its defence spending. China aspires to be the most powerful and unstoppable power in the world by 2050. As China's defence spending grows, the potential of conflict grows, with the likelihood of China becoming more assertive and attempting to unilaterally influence world affairs through threats, according to the Hong Kong Post.

China's defence spending in 2022 is CNY 1.45045 trillion

China has also been in conflict with the United States in the disputed South China Sea, using its military strength to its advantage. The country's defence spending in 2022 is CNY 1.45045 trillion, which is USD 229.39 billion. China increased spending by 6.8% to CNY 1.355 trillion last year (USD209.4 billion). It approved a 6.6% increase in the defence budget two years ago, which was a drop owing to COVID-19 pandemic. The budget has increased by 7.5% in 2019 and 8.1% in 2018, respectively, in the previous two years.

China modernising its military facilities on its western borders of Tibet & Xinjiang

China is also modernising its military facilities on its western borders of Tibet and Xinjiang in response to internal and external security threats as there are reports that new airports are being built or upgraded in the surrounding areas. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) is bolstering its aviation capabilities by constructing rail and road infrastructure to aid logistics and troop movement, according to Tibet Press. China, which claims the complete sovereignty of Taiwan, has threatened that any attempt to seek independence would mean war with the country.

Image: AP