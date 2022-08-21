Xi Jinping Asked US To Cancel Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit But Joe Biden Declined: Report

Ahead of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned visit to the self-administered island nation Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping had formally requested US President Biden to "find a way to keep Pelosi from visiting." In a July 28 call with Biden, Jinping had not only opposed the United States' unilateral efforts to change the status quo in Taiwan and undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait but had also demanded that the US House Speaker must refrain from making a visit to Taiwan.

A senior White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the American newspaper Washington Post that Pelosi's visit came after myriad warnings made by the Chinese officials to the US officials. China had warned about the retaliation for Pelosi’s visit to the self-governing island that Beijing considers part of its territory under the One China policy, the senior official revealed. "But Biden told Xi he could not oblige," the official told the paper.

He furthermore explained that Congress is an independent branch of the US government and that Pelosi (D-Calif.), who is a member of Congress gets to make her own decision. Biden, although warned Xi against taking provocative and coercive measures that could dismantle the bilateral ties between the two nations.

US 'playing with fire over Taiwan's question': PRC

During the phone call with the US commander in chief, Jinping had warned the United States against playing with fire over Taiwan's question. Beijing had underscored the repercussions of a high-profile visit by a US official to the Chinese-claimed island that would embolden the democratic forces. "Those who play with fire will perish by it," China's foreign ministry quoted Xi as telling Biden. "It is hoped that the US will be clear-eyed about this." US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns in a televised remark accused PRC of causing the regional disability.

China initiated military drills after Pelosi's visit to "intimidate and coerce the Taiwan authorities" and launched a "global campaign" against the US for what it viewed as an action that undermined its stability in the Taiwan Strait, he reminded. China's diplomatic actions regarding the US after Pelosi's visit could impact the world, including the suspension of talks on climate that would affect the Global South, he had furthermore said.