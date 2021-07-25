Xi Jinping Calls For Solid Efforts To Advance China's 'toilet Revolution' In Rural Areas

President Xi Jinping on Friday called for intensification of the "toilet revolution" campaign stressing solid efforts and practical work as China sets its eyes on improving the living conditions of its rural population.

"The aim for cleaner toilets is part of Beijing's plan for rural vitalization, in the next five years," he said, calling for solid progress in local conditions, in a scientific manner so as to avoid wastage of resources.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China, stressed that the quality of reformed toilets was more important than the numbers. He urged officials from all levels to take joint responsibility and yield good results. "Thanks to sustained efforts to promote clean toilets in recent years, notable improvements have been made in the rural living environments," he said.

The Chinese President made the remarks at a national meeting on the "toilet revolution" in the rural areas, which was held in Hengyang of central Hunan Province on Friday.

Despite China's status as the world's second-largest economy, sanitation facilities in poorer rural areas are little more than makeshift shelters surrounded by trees and weeds, while others are open pits next to pigsties, which could cause contamination from human waste and potentially pose health risks to villagers.

China's Toilet Revolution

Starting from 2015, China launched the "toilet revolution" campaign and as of 2018, over 10 million rural toilets had been upgraded, accounting for more than half the total number in rural areas.

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, who attended the meeting, voiced a similar message and stressed efforts to work steadily and pragmatically under the principle of 'quality first.' He called for simultaneous progress in improving toilets, ensuring water supply, and treating sewage to ensure hygienic standards of the rural residents are met.