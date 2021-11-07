President of China Xi Jinping has voted in a polling centre for electing deputies of a local people's congress, further emphasising that the ruling Communist Party has its own brand of democracy and claimed no nation has a "patent" for a political, democratic system. On Friday, the President voted for deputies to the Xicheng District People's Congress at a polling booth in Huairentang, Zhongnanhai electoral district in Beijing's Xicheng District, Xinhua reported.

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, Xi Jinping emphasised strengthening the complete process of people's democracy and improving electoral monitoring. Being the General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi stated that voting for deputies to people's congresses is an essential expression for running the nation by people. He even urged for the appropriate conduct of elections and a satisfactory election outcome.

Local body elections around Beijing

Senior party leaders such as Premier Li Keqiang accompanied him to the voting station. Further, people have given their vote at 13,448 polling locations around Beijing on Friday to choose 4,898 new deputies to people's congresses at the district level and 11,137 new deputies for township level of people's congresses, according to a Xinhua report.

Even though China has municipal, provincial, and national level legislatures, yet, the majority of elected politicians are members of or backed by the ruling CPC, since China follows the one-party state ideology with the participation of several political parties authorised by the CPC.

'Democracy should not be a "patent" possessed by a few nations': China

In the meantime, China had initiated attacks over the democratic system of the US during the recent months, particularly as when the proposal of the United States President Joe Biden came forward to convene a meeting of democracies next month, as Washington works to unite nations with democratic systems.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on November 2 launched an assault on the United States, claiming that democracy should be a right that must be enjoyed by all individuals instead of a "patent" possessed by a few nations. He went on to say that the citizens of a nation should choose whether or not this is democratic, rather than a few outsiders.

Wang further described that democracy in the US has its own set of challenges that can only be remedied by the citizens of America and not by other countries. He added, "There are multiple ways to realise democracy, and it is impossible to expect all countries to follow the exact same pattern, PTI reported. He even stated that individual nations' democratic pathways and methods should be tailored to their unique national circumstances and growth, and therefore should be discovered and improved by the residents of such nations.

(Image: AP)