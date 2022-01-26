Xi Jinping: China To Provide $500 Million Aid To Central Asian Nations Over Next 3 Years

China will provide USD 500 million in aid to Central Asian countries over the period of next three years to help fund the projects that are crucial to the society, stated Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. Addressing a virtual summit to mark 30 years of diplomatic ties with Central Asian nations, Xi announced the provision of donation. The event was attended by the leaders of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan.

"I announce the provision of a USD 500 million donation to the Central Asian countries over the next three years for the implementation of socially significant projects," Xi said during the Central Asia-China summit.

Further, the Chinese President also said that Beijing would invite at least 5,000 healthcare and information technology (IT) professionals to participate in courses to enhance their professional studies. While commemorating 30 years of diplomatic ties in the virtual summit, Xi noted that mutual respect, solidarity, and mutual benefit are the key for successful cooperation among different nations.

Xi added that such principles become the political guarantees for stable as well as lasting relations between China and the five Central Asian countries. According to the Chinese President, the said values are also the source of strength for friendly exchanges in the future. He further stressed that China is willing to work with the Central Asian countries in order to build a closer community with a shared future. It is pertinent to note that the latest allocation of funds by China during the summit is the first significant diplomatic action facing Central Asia this year. It was also the first meeting between the heads of state of five Central Asia countries and China.

PM Modi to host India-Central Asia Summit

After China-Central Asia Summit on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting a virtual India-Central Asia Summit on Thursday, 27 January. It would also be the first engagement of its kind between India and the Central Asian nations at the level of leaders. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release last week, “The first India-Central Asia Summit is a reflection of India’s growing engagement with the Central Asian countries, which are a part of India’s "Extended Neighbourhood”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a historic visit to all Central Asian countries in 2015. Subsequently, there have been exchanges at high-levels at bilateral and multilateral forums.

(Image: AP)