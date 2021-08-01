Xi Jinping Demands Rapid Modernisation Of People's Liberation Army As China Marks Army Day

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Saturday, asserted that it is the ruling Communist Party that ‘commands the gun’ and asked the military to make resolute efforts to transform the Chinese Army into the world’s best by 2027. The Chinese leader’s comments came on the eve of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Day which is celebrated every year to celebrate and honour the communist country’s armed forces. Urging the troops to come at par with those of the US in the near future, Jinping reiterated agendas that were decided during the plenary session of CCP in October 2020.

Chinese Communist Party commands the gun

Addressing members of the CPC Political Bureau, Jinping also highlighted the significance of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the country and said that it “commands the gun.” Furthermore, he said that CCP holds absolute leadership over the armed forces. He also talked about the 14th Five Year plan, which aims at the army’s development till its 100th anniversary, that is, in the year 2027.

Exactly, a month ago, on July 1, China celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The party was established in secrecy in 1921 and seized power in 1949, led by Mao Zedong, the founding leader of Communist China. By celebrating the centenary, the party seeks to convey the message that it has brought China this far and that it alone can lead China to further greatness, Associated Press reported.

While the country is aiming high in terms of military achievements, the rapid spread of coronavirus in the county has blunted the optimism. A senior Chinese health official has warned that the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID is likely to spread to more regions in the country. The new wave of Delta variant of COVID-19 which was detected in Nanjing city in East China's Jiangsu province may continue to spread to more regions in the short term. Addressing a press conference, He Qinghua, a senior official with the National Health Commission informed that the highly contagious Delta variant spreads fast.

Image: AP