Xi Jinping Govt 'threatened' 10,000 Chinese Nationals To Return From Overseas: Report

Nearly 10,000 "fugitives" have been repatriated from over 120 countries as Beijing intensified its global hunt for Chinese nationals living overseas under President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign named Operation Fox Hunt, launched in 2014. In the two-year COVID-19 pandemic alone, Chinese authorities "forcefully" brought back at least 2,500 persons.

According to a report published on Tuesday by Safeguard Defenders, a human rights group, Beijing extradited the alleged escapees by targeting victims from minority communities, threatening their families living in the mainland, and orchestrating "state-sanctioned kidnappings".

Under the Jinping-led Operation Fox Hunt, at least 1,421 people were brought back to China in 2020 and 1,114 in 2021 amid stringent lockdowns and international travel bans, the report mentioned, citing government records. The data included a number of individuals captured for purposes of economic crimes during their official duties.

Observing the international criticism, the mission was later termed as Sky Net in 2015. It was moved under the control of the newly formed non-judicial body, the National Supervision Commission (NSC).

Minority groups often targeted under anti-corruption campaign

The mission was expanded in 2021, including "fugitives" in the fields of political, civil and legal affairs. The repatriation often targeted nationals from the minority Uyghur community or Hong Kongers living overseas, Safeguard Defenders reported. In July 2021 alone, 395 Uyghurs were extradited to China, Uyghur Human Rights Project said in its report.

"Since Xi Jinping came to power the Chinese of intensified the crackdown on civil society. They have targetted lawyers and dissidents, bloggers, journalists, Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hong Kongers, everything in civil society," US-based human rights activist Teng Biao told The Guardian.

Instances of family intimidation were reported majorly in the Uyghur diaspora, especially among those politically active outside China. In addition, Chinese authorities levied exit bans on families of those lobbying for international action on human rights abuses committed in Xinjiang. The individuals were targeted from dozens of countries, including the US, UK and Australia.

Chinese laud expatriation program

The returns were mostly registered under "voluntary or by any means", under which "any means" meant literally anything ranging from family member's detention to abduction, Safeguard Defenders added.

Legal procedures were almost non-existent under the Sky Net campaign, the report highlighted.

"Sometimes they are arbitrarily arrested or detained, followed by a secret police interrogation, sometimes forced to make a video call or phone call with the wife or husband children who live overseas," Teng Biao said.

Safeguard Defenders delved deep into 62 cases under the "voluntary return" segment, seeing that only half of them were successful. Nevertheless, the Chinese have dubbed the program fruitful and publicly lauded its success in bringing back alleged "fugitives".

The limited data source by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is just the tip of the iceberg, the human rights researchers concluded.

(Image: AP)