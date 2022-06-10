Xi Jinping Interacts With Farmers Sans Mask During Sichuan Visit Amid Looming COVID Fears

Amid the looming pandemic threats and stringent COVID measures, Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on an inspection visit to Sichuan province without wearing a face mask. Interestingly, Jinping was snapped, on Wednesday, non-compliant with the basic COVID protocol while promoting "epidemic control and prevention." The incident comes while Beijing on Thursday imposed restrictions in Minhang in the suburbs of Shanghai, where COVID threats are not subdued, South China Morning Post reported.

Apart from Jinping, the delegation accompanying him kept from face coverings. Although some individuals put on protective masks while they were indoors, in a rare visual, Jinping refused to put on one even when he interacted with locals. According to the SCMP reports, the residents of Sichuan province were seen talking to Jinping in the usual concentric circle manner, in which Jinping stood at the center, surrounded by the people at a distance. He also visited the village of Yongfeng and San Su Ci, a memorial of literary masters of the Song Dynasty, CGTN reported.

Just for context, in the wake of the massive COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, Beijing announced 7 weeks of rigorous lockdown in Shanghai and adjacent provinces. The unprecedented stay-at-home order pushed nearly 22 million people in the world's second-biggest economy under a complete shutdown. With cases reduced, Beijing ordered a "gradual" removal of curbs and reopening of businesses in Shanghai City.

Jinping stresses social, and economic development ahead of polls

With an eye toward the upcoming third-term congress polls, Jinping's latest visit to the agriculture-rich province of Meishan in Sichuan province aimed at promoting stable growth amid ongoing fears of economic meltdown. As reported by SCMP, Jinping currently is striving for a steady economic and social development to stabilise the pandemic-hit economy. During his trip to the southwestern province on Wednesday, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) head relayed the same message further stressing the necessity to bring a balance between production and distribution to narrow the widened gap between supply-chain. The SCMP also emphasised that Jinping's personal visit to the mechanised fields also sent out a meticulously choreographed message about solving issues of food insecurity.

Notably, Chinese food security is at great risk after the 'zero-COVID' policy forces local authorities to prevent farmers from farming in their agricultural lands. Excessive control measures left the lands and the spring harvest unattended, posing threat to food security for the coming winters. Thus, the visit to farmlands and steps to protect the agricultural produce became of paramount importance to meet the needs of the world's largest population.

(Image: AP)