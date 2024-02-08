Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

Xi Jinping Pledges Cooperation with Europe Amid Geopolitical Challenges

"Facing the turbulent international situation, more 'bridges' need to be built between China and Europe. The two sides should cooperate more closely," said Xi.

Sagar Kar
Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Chinese President Xi Jinping. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a diplomatic effort to strengthen ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared his commitment to building "bridges" with Europe during a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in Beijing. The announcement comes at a time when China's defense ministry has issued a stern warning to Taiwan, asserting its readiness to "crush" Taiwanese independence movements.

"Facing the turbulent international situation, more 'bridges' need to be built between China and Europe. The two sides should cooperate more closely... and jointly promote world peace, stability, and prosperity," stated Xi Jinping, as per Chinese government's readout following the meeting with Prime Minister De Croo.

Here is what you need to know

According to a report from Politico, China and the European Union (EU) have encountered tensions over various issues, including the conflict in Ukraine and economic disputes. The war in Ukraine and economic conflicts between the United States and China have entangled European companies, amplifying the strain in Sino-European relations.

Xi's foreign minister, Wang Yi, expressed hope that Belgium, assuming the presidency of the Council of the EU, would facilitate stronger collaboration between China and Europe. During a reception at the Belgium embassy in Beijing, Wang urged Belgian diplomats to function as a bridge.

"I hope Belgian diplomats in China will continue to work as a bridge and as a bond. Tell China the story of a diverse Belgium. Tell Belgium and Europe the true story of China," emphasized Wang Yi during the diplomatic gathering.

The commitment to developing closer ties, despite existing political strains, signals China's diplomatic intent to foster closer cooperation with Europe, to ensure Europe doesn't join US' camp. 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

