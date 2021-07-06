Xi Jinping Promotes PLA Commander Overseeing India Border To Highest Rank Of 'General'

More than a year after the Galwan valley clash, Chinese President Xi Jinping promoted Commander of the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Western Theatre Command Xu Qiling, who is responsible for overseeing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. According to Xinhua news agency, the 58-year-old was promoted to the rank of General, which is the highest rank for officers in active service in China by Xi Jinping who heads the Central Military Commission (CMC) as the Chairman.

"The other officers who were promoted to the rank of General included Commander of the Southern Theatre Command Wang Xiubin, Commander of the PLA Army Liu Zhenli, and Commander of the PLA Strategic Support (Missile) Force Ju Qiansheng," the Chinese state-run media reported.

Xu Qiling held the rank of Lt. Gen. in the PLA before he was appointed to head Western Theatre Command ground in June 2020 to oversee the Indo-China border. Tensions had escalated between India and China at the LAC border following the period of June 2020, which ultimately reached a crescendo with the Galwan valley clashes.

The certificates of the orders, promoting the offers were handed over by Xi Jinping at a ceremony held by the CMC in Beijing on Monday.

Galwan clashes & LAC standoff

The Ladakh standoff was exacerbated after 21 Indian soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, during violent clashes that broke out between the Indian Army and the PLA. Following the Galwan clash, which was seen as the biggest flashpoint since 1975, multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side continued till the end of August. Thereafter, India and China engaged in several rounds of military and diplomatic-level talks to resolve the standoff. Moreover, EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met their respective counterparts.

So far, the Indian Army and Chinese PLA have disengaged from two places, including north and south of Pangong Tso. The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points-- namely Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang-- which are a point of contention. At least 50,000-60,000 troops of India and Cina continue to be stationed along with LAC even as the countries complete the 11th round of talks.