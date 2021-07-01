Xi Jinping Says 'era Of Being Bullied Gone Forever' As Communist Party Completes 100 Years

Chinese people will not allow any foreign force to bully, oppress or enslave them and anyone who attempts to do so will face broken heads and bloodshed in front of the Great Wall of China, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday. Clocking in the centenary celebrations of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from the balcony of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, Xi Jinping highlighted the work that the party had done to transform China into a 'superpower' since its establishment in 1921 under Mao Zedong.

The Chinese President claimed that while the country had 'strong pride' in itself, it had never oppressed or enslaved the people of another nation in its history. "The Chinese people are a people with a strong sense of pride and self-confidence. We have never bullied, oppressed, or enslaved the people of another nation, not in the past, during the present or in the future," he said.

"At the same time, the Chinese people will absolutely not allow any foreign force to bully, oppress or enslave us and anyone who attempts to do so will face broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people," Xi added.

Xi Jinping vows for the unification of Taiwan

While the Chinese President claimed to stray away from any forms of oppression, he shared tall visions for the unification of Taiwan saying that 'China's complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the CCP'. On the occasion of the ruling party's 100th birth anniversary, he called for 'resolute action' to defeat any attempt toward 'Taiwan independence.' Xi Jinping also cited the crackdown that China had unleashed in Hong Kong saying that the Communist Party had 'restored order' in the semi-autonomous city following the anti-government protests in 2019.

Boasting over the People's Liberation Army (PLA), which now has the world's second-largest annual budget after the US Armed Forces, the leader asserted that the ruling party would retain absolute control over its military wing to thwart threats on national security.

"We must accelerate the modernization of national defence and the armed forces. We are equipped with greater capacity and more reliable means for safeguarding our national sovereignty, security, and development interests," he said.

Founded by Mao Zedong on July 1, 1921, the CCP formally completed 100 years of existence on July 1. The party has remained in power since the People’s Republic of China (PRC) was formed in 1949.

(With Agency Inputs)