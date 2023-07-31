Xi Jinping Stresses On Importance Of Military Modernisation Ahead Of China's Army Day

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the urgency of accelerating efforts to modernize the country's armed forces during an inspection tour of the air force in the Western Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The visit took place in Sichuan Province, ahead of China's Army Day on August 1, as per a report from Xinhua.

As the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), Xi conveyed sincere greetings to the officers and soldiers of the air force of the Western Theater Command. He also extended festival greetings to service personnel of the PLA and the People's Armed Police Force, civilian personnel within the military, and members of the militia and reserve forces.

Xi stressed the need for enhanced military preparedness

During his address, Xi highlighted the importance of accomplishing the various tasks entrusted by the Party and the people. He stressed the need for enhanced military preparedness and airspace security through rigorous regular air defense measures. The Chinese President called for an expedited process of deploying new equipment and forces to strengthen combat capabilities, while also ensuring their seamless integration into existing combat systems.

Additionally, Xi urged continuous training under real combat conditions to maintain readiness and efficiency. He underscored the Party's responsibility in providing ideological, political, and organizational leadership over the armed forces. Xi also talked about the need for strict measures to improve Party conduct and enforce discipline within the military. He called for a comprehensive education campaign among the armed forces to pave the way for their development.

Here is what you need to know about China's Army Day

China's Army Day, also known as PLA Day (People's Liberation Army Day), is a national holiday in China that commemorates the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on August 1, 1927. It is an annual event observed to honor the contributions and sacrifices made by the country's armed forces in safeguarding China.

The People's Liberation Army was established during the Chinese Civil War. It was founded as the military wing of the Communist Party of China (CPC) under the leadership of Mao Zedong. The PLA played a crucial role in the Chinese Revolution, eventually leading to the establishment of the People's Republic of China in 1949.