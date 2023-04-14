Xi Jinping Thought: China Removes Mention Of Democracy & Rule Of Law From State Guidelines

The most recent iteration of the "Working Procedures for the State Council," a manual that governs China's highest legislative body, no longer makes reference to ideas like democracy, the rule of law, openness, or even Marxism-Leninism, the CCP's founding ideology, Vision Times reported.

The procedures, which were published on official regime websites on March 18, make no reference to previous CCP leaders, including Mao Zedong and Hu Jintao, or their ideological contributions to the regime. Informing State Council officials that they must follow his instructions as the "core" of the Communist Party's Central Committee, the rulebook only makes reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping's philosophies.

Xi Jinping thought

The colloquial name for Xi's official contributions to CCP doctrine is "Xi Jinping Thought." The most recent version of the procedures only has 43 articles, down from the previous version which had 64 articles. A hand-picked ally of Xi, Chinese Premier Li Qiang will be carrying forward the ideas of Xi Jinping thought in the form of the document.

The top executive body of the Chinese government is the State Council, also referred to as the Central People's Government. It functions as the CCP leadership's de facto subordinate, as do all government agencies. According to Vision Times, the premier typically serves as the State Council's chair and is responsible for overseeing daily governmental operations.

The Working Procedures include a new clause requiring the State Council to "report any major decisions, major events, and important situations" to the Central Committee "in a timely manner," in addition to the article about following Xi's leadership.

According to Vision Times, such significant changes to the State Council's policies indicate not just the Communist Party's increased control over the Chinese government but also Xi Jinping's attempt to elevate himself above the regime, but also its prior leaders, and its philosophy.

CCP's attempt to 'take back control of the State Council'

Radio Free Asia's (RFA) interview with Chinese current affairs expert Zhang Guangzhong, the CCP's attempt to "take back control of the State Council" by heavily subordinating it to the Party's Central Committee is reflected in the shorter Working Procedures.

The removal of allusions to Jiang Zemin, who oversaw the period of rapid economic growth, Mao Zedong, who formed Communist China, and Deng Xiaoping, who instituted market reforms, "highlights the importance of allegiance to Xi Jinping," Zhang continued.

The 2023 edition of the Procedures emphasises efficacy and discipline rather than the independent roles of the State Council being discussed in terms of "decentralisation" or "efficiency" of administration, Vision Times reported.

The CCP has made significant efforts recently to monitor the Chinese populace, control free speech, and purge the regime of corrupt and disloyal people. A significant anti-corruption drive was launched by Xi Jinping soon after he assumed office in 2012, and it has since become a hallmark of his administration.

"Xi's move appears to be the continuation of a gradual and official process to downplay and marginalize his predecessors and their political legacy that began with his 'historical resolution' unveiled at the Sixth Plenum of the 19th Central Committee in November 2021," SinoInsider writes.

SinoInsider has been following the rivalry between the Xi leadership and the Jiang Zemin-centered patronage network for a long time. Zemin, who is sometimes praised in the West for having presided over China's economic growth but also allowed for widespread human rights abuses and massive corruption, was at the centre of this conflict. According to Vision Times, many of the officials removed in Xi's anti-corruption effort belonged to the Jiang group.

However, by removing all other names from the State Council's directives, Xi puts himself personally in charge of any future losses the Chinese system may have. Given the negative economic effects of three years of strict pandemic prevention measures, deteriorating trade relations with foreign countries, and other escalating issues, the risks he confronts are significant.

(With ANI inputs)