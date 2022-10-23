Xi Jinping Unveils New Cabinet; Know About China President's 6 Loyalists Who Will Lead CCP

Six men have come to the fore as Xi Jinping commences his third term as the President of China. The highly influential individuals belong to the Politburo Standing Committee, which, according to BBC, is the Chinese equivalent of the presidential cabinet. The committee, which has seven members, includes the Chinese President who plays the role of the general secretary.

Members of the Politburo Standing Committee, which plays pivotal roles like handling internal conflicts, are carefully handpicked by the president, who makes sure to appoint only those with an impressive track record in Chinese politics. Moreover, the committee members are hardcore supporters of Xi, and act under him as the power centre of China.

Let us take a look at each one of them:

Li Qiang

Sixty-three-year-old Li Qiang holds the key post of the Party secretary of Shanghai. He is considered one of the most trusted workers under Jinping, and has served as his chief of staff when the president was the party chief of Zhejiang.

Cai Qi

66-year-old Cai Qi is currently the mayor of the capital of Beijing, and exhibits strong loyalty towards Jinping. He gained prominence after Beijing successfully hosted the Winter Olympics earlier this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Li Xi

Li Xi, who has close ties to the family of the Chinese president, currently holds the position of the Party secretary of the province of Guangdong. The 66-year-old is known for deftly handling an economic scandal in 2017.

Zhao Leji

65-year-old Zhao Leji experienced a steep rise in politics and become the youngest provincial governor in China at the age of 42. At present, he serves as the head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and ensures discipline and decorum within the China Communist Party.

Ding Xuexiang

Ding Xuexiang is a former engineer who began his career in politics by working in a government-affiliated research centre. The 60-year-old now serves as the director of the Office of the General Secretary and Office of the President, and is one of the President's closest aides. He has often been seen accompanying Jinping during trips and official visits.

Wang Huning

Wang Huning is the first secretary of the Communist Party's Secretariat. He began his career as a scholar and professor, but quickly climbed up the rungs of the political ladder. The 67-year-old is the party’s key theorist, and has played an essential role in concepts such as Xi Jinping Thought, the Three Represents of Jiang Zemin and the Scientific Outlook on Development of Hu Jintao.

Image: AP