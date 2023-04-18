Xi Jinping Urges Kim Jong-un To Enhance Communication Between China And North Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping has conveyed a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, urging increased communication between the two countries in the midst of heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula. Emphasising the "traditional friendship" between China and North Korea, Xi highlighted that this relationship has endured challenges in the ever-evolving international landscape, while consistently developing and strengthening over time.

“The international and regional situations are now changing seriously and in a complicated way,” Xi said, according to a report from South China Morning Post. “I am willing to strengthen strategic communication with Comrade General Secretary [Kim], jointly lead the direction of development of China-DPRK relations, and promote friendly cooperation between the two sides to a higher level,” Xi added.

Xi delivered the message to North Korean dictator last Wednesday

The message from Chinese President Xi Jinping to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was reportedly delivered last Wednesday but was not made public until Tuesday morning, just hours before G7 foreign ministers called on North Korea to refrain from further destabilizing or provocative actions, including nuclear tests or missile launches using ballistic technology.

On Friday, North Korea conducted what is believed to be its 11th missile test this year, firing a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. As a result, Japan issued an alarm in its northern island of Hokkaido, urging residents to seek shelter. This latest development adds to the growing concerns about the situation in the region and underscores the need for diplomatic efforts to address the escalating tensions and prevent further provocative actions by North Korea. The evolving situation is being closely monitored by international observers and remains a topic of ongoing concern among G7 countries and beyond.

Xi's message comes at a time of heightened concerns regarding the situation on the Korean peninsula, with ongoing tensions and uncertainties. The statement reflects China's efforts to maintain diplomatic channels of communication with North Korea and reaffirm the longstanding ties between the two countries, despite the changing dynamics of the international arena. This development is closely monitored by international observers as it may have significant implications for regional stability and security in Northeast Asia.