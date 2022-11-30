Xi Jinping Vows Crackdown On ‘hostile Forces’ As Covid Protests Intensifies In China

Following unusual demonstrations over the strict and expensive zero-Covid policy in China over the weekend, the Chinese top security agency has pushed for a crackdown on "hostile forces." According to the Associated Press report, China's governing Communist Party has pledged to "resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces", after citizens got fed up with stringent anti-virus measures and staged protests.

Furthermore, in the wake of a large police force display to prevent protests that erupted over the weekend in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and other cities, the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission have made this announcement late on Tuesday. As per the BBC report, police have swarmed the now-empty protest locations, and several demonstrators claim that police have phoned them to inquire about their whereabouts.

In the meantime, the nation's health professionals advise that lockdowns be "imposed and eased quickly". China has recently seen unprecedented levels of new cases.

Police on China covid protests

While police officials and paramilitary forces executed random ID checks and searched people's mobile phones for photos, blocked apps, or other potential evidence which may state that they had participated in the demonstrations, hundreds of SUVs, vans, and armored vehicles with flashing lights were parked along city streets on Wednesday, Associated Press reported.

Numerous Chinese citizens protested in the streets over the weekend, calling for an end to the stringent regulations. A few even made the unusual request for President Xi Jinping to step down. It is pertinent to mention that it is still unknown how many individuals were detained during the protests and subsequent police operations.

However, a significant police presence in China's main cities, such as Beijing and Shanghai, appears to have put a stop to more demonstrations on Monday and Tuesday. On November 29, it was seen that police officers were patrolling in great numbers in areas of Beijing and Shanghai where protests had taken place the previous weekend.

Additionally, there were reports of 150 police officers arriving in a major retail district in the southern city of Shenzhen in response to social media rumors of a planned demonstration there.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Chinese health officials pledged to lessen the "inconvenience" brought on by the Covid outbreak.

Apart from this, the United Nations on Monday urged Beijing to respect the right of people to hold peaceful rallies as the turmoil in China over the CPC's strict "Zero COVID" policy grew. The UN requested that the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) display moderation, refrain from detaining protesters without cause, and behave in accordance with international human rights legislation.

(Image: AP)