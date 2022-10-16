Xi Jinping Vows To Build Advanced Army Amid China's Rising 'international Influence'

Chinese President Xi Jinping, while delivering a lengthy report at the opening of the Communist Party conference Sunday, has touted how the military has advanced under his regime and vowed to create armed forces that have the ability to deal with new era challenges. He claimed China had strengthened its national security and added he has applied a "holistic approach" and "set the party's goal of building a strong military in the new era."

"We have coordinated efforts to strengthen military work in all directions and domains and carried out bold reforms of national defence and the armed forces. The people's armed forces now boast new systems, a new structure and new configuration and a new look," CNN quoted Xi Jinping as saying.

He further said that China has taken a stance against "hegemonism and power politics"-- apparently taking a dig at the West-- and said it "never wavered" in opposition to unilateralism and "bullying". He, however, added Beijing has worked to "foster a new type of international relations", claiming that China has actively participated in the reform of the global governance system.

"All this has seen us win widespread international recognition. China's international influence, appeal and power to shape have risen remarkably," he stated.

US report claims China wants to revamp its forces by 2027

Amid growing tension between Taiwan and China, earlier last month, a US report claimed Beijing would force its neighbouring states, especially Taiwan to negotiate on its terms by 2027. According to a report by the US Department of Defence, China has vowed to reach a milestone for the advancement of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) by 2027. If the intention would be achieved, it would force Taiwan to accept a negotiated surrender and prevent any military interference from the US forces. Before the deadline, the report said the Chinese government would make the PLA forces equipped with all modern arms technology. According to the document, once Beijing achieves its modernisation drive, it will render the communist regime with more "trustworthy military" options in a Taiwan contingency. It also said that the PLA's goals for 2027 include gaining the ability to blunt US forces in the Indo-Pacific region and "enforce Taipei's leadership to the negotiating table on Beijing's terms.

Image: AP