Xi Jinping Warns Against Rising Cold War Tensions; Avers 'Asia Pacific No One's Backyard'

Ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit which is to be held in Bangkok, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the Asia-Pacific region is "no one's backyard" and should not become "an arena for big power contests." Further, he warned against 'cold war tensions in Asia' and reminded the demand to reject confrontation in the region. As per the CNN report, in Xi's written speech on the opening day on November 18, he has begun the APEC leaders' summit in Bangkok by putting his desire for China to be a driver of regional unity. He remarked on an evident reference to US efforts with its regional partners and allies to what they witness as China's growing coercive economic and military influence.

Xi Jinping warns ahead of APEC Summit

Talking about the Asia Pacific region Xi said that it is "no one's backyard" and any attempt to politicise and weaponise the economic and trade relation. He added "No attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by our times," while addressing the business leaders in the meeting which was held parallel to the summit, as per media reports. While not taking the name of the US, he claimed that the relations between the two have been strained in recent years over the issues such as disputes over the South China Sea, the removal of Hong Kong's autonomy, tariffs, Taiwan, and intellectual property. He called for stability, peace, and a developed world that is more than the "world order".

APEC Summit 2022

the Thai capital for the two-day summit will be attended by Leaders and representatives from 21 economies on both sides of the Pacific to focus on promoting growth in the region which is currently being affected by the faultlines of China-US relations and the regional and economic strain of the Russia-Ukraine war. Also, North Korea's second intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test has added to more global tensions. US's Vicepresident Kamala Harris with leaders of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and Canada met on the sidelines of the summit to condemn the missile launch tests by North Korea.

Amid global tensions in the Ukraine-Russia war, world leaders have arrived in Thailand for their third back-to-back summit in one week. The outline of the APEC forum is tasked to promote regional economic integration however is expected to be dominated by the security issues of the North Korean missile test and the Ukraine-Russia war. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are among the leaders who will participate in the summit to emphasise the potential for cooperation on common concerns.