Xi Jinping Warns Attempts To Disrupt Supply Chains In Asia-Pacific Will 'lead To Dead End'

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned that any attempt to disrupt or hinder the global industrial and supply chains in the Asia-Pacific will destabilize the trade and will "only lead Asia-Pacific economic cooperation to a dead end," Xinhua reported. Xi, without naming any country, reiterated that the openness and free flow of trade and commerce will fetch the desired progress globally, while "closing the door" at any nation will lead to sluggish growth and many disruptions, according to his written speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit.

Move that spurred trade rivalry

Xi's remarks indirectly hinted at the Biden administration's recently implemented ban on the exports of Chinese semiconductor chips. Beijing had strongly reacted to America's blockade and had hinted that it would spur a trade rivalry. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning criticized the US for tightening its control over the world market unilaterally and labelled the move as a violation of international economic and trade laws. This measure, Mao said at the briefing, will only “isolate and backfire” Washington. China lambasted the US officials for imposing the "harshest" ban on the shipment of its semiconductor chips, warning, that cutting the PRC off from foreign chips will grossly impact the global multinational firms and will have economic repercussions.

Mao also called out at Biden's administration's futile attempts "to maintain its sci-tech hegemony by blocking the Asia Pacific suppliers. The US "abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies," she noted. “It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies but also affect American companies' interests,” further the Chinese spokesperson iterated. Meanwhile, US Commerce Department official Alan Estevez justified the move, saying that the block of the export of Chinese semiconductor chips is aimed at keeping the "sensitive technologies with military applications" away from China's military, intelligence, and security services. The ban has also signaled a new phase in relations between China and US, as was seen in the recent meeting of US President Joe Biden and China's authoritarian leader Xi Jinping who held a dialogue on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summits in Bali, Indonesia.