Xi Jinping's 'balanced' Indivisible Security Architecture Raises Concerns For Japan

With an aim to export Chinese governance model, Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his keynote speech at the Boao forum on April 21, 2022, has announced the idea of creating an indivisible security community and this will be executed through the proposal of the Global Security Initiative (GSI), as per Tokyo Review report.

Jinping in his speech spoke about building a 'balanced, effective and security architecture". Even after six months the GSI still remains shrouded in secrecy with few concrete details made public. Yet it has made its way into the Chinese diplomatic language repeatedly since inception, hinting at grander strategic intent behind the venture.

The GSI has not yet evolved into an implementable venture but growing mentions of this initiatives in China shows that it will soon be released. It will be seen whether it is framed as a security pact or alliance. Although, the indivisible security community is not a unique concept, but 'Chinese characteristics' have made the architecture a distinct endeavour to place China front and centre of setting agenda of the Asian security narrative. 'Indivisible security' indicates a collective concept and that no state should make itself stronger at the expense of others.

Japan raises concern

A discussion about Japan's pacifist constitution is taking place in the nation as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promises to increase the country's naval and military powers. The objective of Tokyo's latest declaration of its historic USD 320 billion military expenditures is to add strength to the country with missiles capable of striking China and prepare itself for existing or any upcoming conflicts.

Japan's updated national security strategy, published on December 16, 2022, considers China as an unprecedented and greatest challenge to ensure peace and security. Based on recent developments in Japan, the US has strengthened its relationship with Tokyo to make it a strong armed force to face the Chinese prowess.

Global Security Initiative's active implementation, which is scheduled for next year as per reports, will try to establish a security model and architecture that is headed by China, endangering Japan's status as a regional force in Asia and its sovereign maritime interests. Whether the GSI would adhere to a QUAD-like model of dialogue interaction or would be framed as a security pact or alliance is yet to be seen.

China has long criticised US-allied countries in the Indo-Pacific for their "Cold War Mentality" and "bloc-confrontation politics," most recently when it voiced worries about how the West would respond to the Ukrainian crisis. Considering the idea's potential strategic applications is important for Japan PM Kishida, who has overseen Japan's aggressive reaction to Russia in support of Ukraine. Seikei Bunri (separation of politics and economics) of Japan has been pushed to its limits after having to juggle economic ties with China around its incursion operations.

The fact that the GSI was mentioned at the UNGA shows that the Chinese leadership has significant long-term plans for its implementation, even though there is currently little knowledge about what the GSI will develop into. Before Beijing takes assertive action in sensitive areas, its expansionist policy is legitimised through actionable initiatives. China can keep blaming Japan's geostrategic significance for its actions under the pretext of "indivisible security."

Thus, under the guise of "indivisible security," the GSI can also be used as a nationally recognised strategy, similar to China's coast guard and land boundary laws that disregard global norms. Moving forward, the GSI will continue to gain significance in Chinese diplomacy and foreign policy. Since it positions China as a leader in creating a new global security architecture by providing Chinese solutions to international security challenges and addressing the peace deficit, the GSI offers significant potential for enhancing XI's strongman polity image.