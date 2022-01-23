Xi Jinping's Overconfidence Bad For China, His Extreme Policies A Risk To Economy: Report

A report published in a Japanese daily underlined the side effects of the Chinese government’s “abrupt and extreme” policies and stated that President Xi Jinping himself is a risk to the nation’s economy. According to the report, experts have said that weakening growth in the closing months of 2021 could cause trouble for China as it faces a worsening real estate crisis, COVID-19 outbreaks and the country’s strict no-tolerance approach to controlling the virus. They noted that even though last year’s growth figure in China is somewhat in line with the expectations, the nation’s GDP only expanded 4% in the last quarter of the year compared to a year prior - marking the slowest pace in a year and a half.

"If Xi (Jinping) fails to improve the economic situation by the Communist Party's national congress in autumn, it could affect his power," Japanese financial newspaper Nikkei Asia quoted a Chinese political source as saying.

"Overconfidence is bad for China's development," said a Chinese economist after the latest gross domestic product figures were announced earlier this week. The economist stated that given the “serious economic slowdown” in China, the day the nation surpasses the United States is “moving away, not coming closer”.

Chinese students believe Western nations are 'evil'

Further, speaking on the subject of Jinping’s overconfidence, political analysts sounded the alarm about the “unbelievable biased views” of the Chinese students. They said that the Chinese university students born in 200 or later usually have a “strong sense of superiority and confidence” and they tend to look at other countries from a condescending perspective. The student’s think humankind’s universal values such as peace, morality, fairness and justice are China’s inherent traditions, while they believe that other countries, especially Western nations, are “evil”.

The experts belives that such a way of thinking will lead to problems in China in the future. They said that the “arrogant and reckless” way Chinese students think is the direct result of patriotic education to which the Chinese Communist Party leadership has attached importance. The analysts suggested that Chinese teachers of international relations should train students to see China's history, understand its complexity and help them to appreciate the diversity of the world.

Meanwhile, coming back to the economy, the Japan Center for Economic Research (JCER) last year had predicted that China's nominal GDP will exceed the US's in 2033, a total of five years later than its earlier forecast. Previously, the research group had even predicted that China would overtake the US in terms of nominal GDP till 2028. As for the reasons for the delay, the JCER cited two factors: slowing productivity growth due to tougher Chinese government regulations on private companies and a labour shortage due to a long-term population decline. The first factor is a side effect of Xi Jinping’s abrupt and extreme policies.

(Image: AP)