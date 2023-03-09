Xi's Big Move Of China Govt Reorganisation: China's National People's Congress Explained

China's National People's Congress began on March 5. It will go on till March 12. This year, Xi Jinping is carrying out the biggest reorganisation of government in a decade, through the National People's Congress. His goal is to concentrate more power in his own hands and in the hands of people he trusts, to prepare China for the geopolitical headwinds it faces, as competition with the US accelerates. Here is everything you need to know about China's National People's Congress.

The National People's Congress (NPC) is the highest organ of state power in China. It is the supreme legislative body of the country, responsible for formulating and implementing laws and regulations, as well as overseeing the work of the government and the judiciary. The NPC was first convened in September 1954, shortly after the establishment of the People's Republic of China. At that time, the Congress was composed of 1,226 delegates, who were elected from various provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities. The first session of the NPC was held in Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

In the early years of the NPC, the Congress primarily served as a rubber-stamp institution that ratified decisions made by the Communist Party of China (CPC). However, in the late 1970s, under the leadership of Deng Xiaoping, the NPC began to play a more active role in Chinese politics. In 1982, a new Constitution was adopted, which expanded the powers of the NPC and established it as the supreme state organ. The Constitution also provided for the direct election of deputies to the Congress, with one deputy for every 250,000 people.

Since the 1980s, the NPC has become more assertive in its role as a legislative body. It has passed many significant laws, including the Criminal Law, the Civil Law, and the Labor Law. The NPC also has the power to interpret the Constitution and the laws, which has allowed it to clarify and refine legal principles. This year's NPC is witnessing a reversal from the gains made during Deng. Xi is diluting the power of government in policymaking and enhancing the party's command.

The NPC meets annually in March, and its sessions typically last for about two weeks. During these sessions, the Congress reviews and approves the government's work report, the budget, and other important policy documents. It also elects the President and Vice President of the People's Republic of China, as well as the Chairman of the Central Military Commission.

A look at lianghui/ two sessions

One can't understand the National People's Congress without understanding the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). CPPCC is a political advisory body in the People's Republic of China. It is composed of representatives from various sectors of society, including political parties, social organizations, and ethnic groups. The CPPCC was established in 1949 by the Communist Party of China and is one of the key institutions in China's political system.

The CPPCC's main function is to provide political consultation and advice to the Chinese government. It meets annually to discuss and make recommendations on a wide range of issues, including economic development, social welfare, cultural affairs, and foreign policy. While the CPPCC has no legislative power, its recommendations carry significant weight and are often incorporated into government policy.

The CPPCC is closely affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party and its members are carefully selected to ensure their loyalty to the party's leadership. The CPPCC operates alongside the National People's Congress, which is China's top legislative body, and the two bodies work together to manage China's political affairs. The lianghui is an important event in China's political calendar, and its decisions and recommendations have a significant impact on the country's policies and direction. The sessions provide an insight into the priorities and strategies of the Chinese leadership.

Key developments this year

Important personnel changes: One of the most significant developments this year is going to be personnel change. In what is being described as the largest personnel shakeup in recent times, Li Qiang is set to be confirmed as premier of China. This comes after he was ranked second in line after President Xi Jinping during the ruling Communist Party's congress in October. Li will make his public debut during a media conference that will be televised on the last day of the session. He is expected to answer questions that have been submitted in advance.

A new crop of officials loyal to Xi and with little experience abroad will be filling several top economic positions. They will be replacing an older generation of officials who were considered to be more reform-minded. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, He Lifeng, who is a trusted confidant of Xi, is expected to be appointed as the vice premier who will oversee the economic portfolio. Meanwhile, Zhu Hexin, a high-ranking official at a state bank, is likely to replace Yi Gang, who holds a degree from Harvard, as the central bank governor.

In addition, the National People's Congress (NPC) will be responsible for appointing several top government officials, including the vice president, NPC chair, vice premiers, state councillors, head of the Supreme Court, and ministers. Xi himself is expected to be confirmed for his third term as president. According to the State Council, the number of officials in central government organizations will be reduced by 5% to reallocate surplus personnel to "key areas and important work."

Focus shifts from economic development to national security

An insight into Xi's mind: As he gears up for an anticipated third term in office, Chinese President Xi Jinping is signaling a tougher stance towards what he perceives as efforts by the United States to thwart China's ascent. He has adopted an unusually frank language to convey this message. “Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-around containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented severe challenges to our country’s development,” Xi said, in a speech. It is clear from what is going on in his mind that he believes national security should take precendence over economic development. The era of Deng deng Xiaoping, where the state focussed on economic development as the key priority is gone.

Xi has been touting China's achievements as evidence that progress does not have to align with Western values. He has asked officials to pursue technological advancement and decrease its dependence on Western knowledge. However, it isn't just words in speeches. It is much more than mere political rhetoric.

A revamped science and technology ministry to compete with the West: China's Ministry of Science and Technology will undergo restructuring in order to allocate more resources towards achieving scientific breakthroughs and speeding up the nation's push towards self-reliance, according to a plan submitted to parliament by the State Council. The restructuring is aimed at responding to what the cabinet calls "the severe situation of international scientific and technological competition as well as external containment and suppression."

Under the new plan, the ministry will be supervised by the recently established Communist Party entity, the Central Science and Technology Commission, which will enhance party oversight of science and technology policy. This move is part of China's broader efforts to strengthen its control over the nation's technological development and assert its position as a global leader in science and innovation.

Defence spending becomes the priority: China is also set to increase its military spending at the fastest rate in four years in 2023, with defense expenditures surpassing other categories of expenditure. This reflects Beijing's shift towards prioritising security over development, as per a report from the Financial Times. According to a draft budget presented to the National People's Congress, China's rubber-stamp legislature, defense spending will rise by 7.2 percent in 2023, outpacing the 5.7 percent increase in general public expenditure.

This budget marks a departure from the trend of the past two decades, during which economic growth took precedence over the expansion of defense capabilities. The widening gap between China's military and economic development is clearly evident in this year's defense budget. Spending on foreign ministry will grow by a whooping 12.2 percent, as per a report from the New York Times.

Financial sector to be kept under a tight leash: The Chinese government is set to replace its current banking watchdog with a new national financial regulatory administration, as part of a wider effort to bring greater oversight to the financial industry. This new regulatory body will fall directly under the State Council (China's cabinet), effectively consolidating supervision of the industry under a single government entity, with the exception of the securities sector.

Furthermore, the securities regulator will also be placed under the direct purview of the State Council. The goal is to close regulatory loopholes that have existed across multiple government bodies. The overarching aim of this reform is to streamline financial regulation in China, moving away from a fragmented approach spread across different institutions. All of these developments comes on the heels of billioniare tech banker Bao Fan's disappearence, sending chills in the spines of people who work in China's finance sector. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Central Financial Work Commission might also be ressurected, although as of now, that has not happened.

Since assuming leadership in 2012, Xi Jinping has instituted various new central party committees that supervise multiple ministries and report directly to him. This has led to a gradual shift in the governance structure of the party-state system, resulting in more centralized policymaking with greater power vested in Xi's hands. The reorganisation of government apparatus in this year's National People's Congress, is a sign that Xi will keep consolidating more power in his own hands. The era of collective leadership is over.