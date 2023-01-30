Xi's Chinese Communist Party's Propaganda Department Scan Content On China

The Chinese Communist Party's Propaganda Department has been scrutinising most of the information that is available to China's public. The department monitored the China-specific content that is being displayed across the world, reported ANI citing a local newspaper. In the process, the department assessed the overall strength, and efficacy of the propaganda system, which includes external and internal today. Since the year 2000, China has imposed strict guidelines and have imposed censorship on the general public.

CCP's department not only engages with 'proactive' propaganda', writing but also disseminates the information which is then transmitted to the world and instilled in various sectors. In the process of curtailing the information, Xi Jinping's CCPPD has tried to censor speech, promote disinformation and fill the internet with the government's preferred narratives.

Xi Jinping's Communist Party's Propaganda Department

CCPPD has established media organisations abroad and trained journalists who are active members of the Belt and Road Media Cooperation Alliance/Union, the Belt and Road News Alliance, or other Belt and Road media networks, according to the same report. These active entities are connected to China which promotes these narratives in order to change public behaviour and outlook toward the ideology being fed.

The top countries that are targeted by the department are Taiwan, Canada, Peru, Australia, Germany, the UK, the Philippines, Pakistan, and Cambodia. Apart from this, they have been using YouTube to enable their hand-picked "frontier influencers", which are China-based from troubled regions of Xinjiang, Tibet, and Inner Mongolia, that push scripted narratives of CCPPD, reported The Hong Kong Post report.

"The Chinese Cyberspace Administration has issued regulations for the mobile and app makers to stop updating or improving apps that can help in uploading and downloading data or pictures which creates problems for the Chinese regime," reported ANI.

They have tried to suppress propaganda around Uyghur's ethnocide and denied the existence of human rights abuses by trained reporters, journalists or commentators, frontier influencers, and even celebrities. The people in China have voiced against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) which has enforced new internet laws that would censor content that poses threat to the Communist Party's image.