You Will Never Be Westerners: Chinese Diplomat Urges Japan & S Korea To 'revitalise Asia'

China’s former Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged Asian nations like Japan and South Korea to foster a sense of “strategic autonomy”. The comment from the top diplomat came on Monday because both Japan and South Korea are forging closer relations with the US. The Chinese official insisted that the two countries should instead cooperate with the West and “revitalise Asia”, CNN reported. While the relations between the United States and China have been at an all-time low, both Japan and South Korea are leaning towards the Western nations since both share common concerns about Beijing’s “growing influence and assertiveness” in the region.

In the video shared by the country’s state media, the Chinese official told the Japanese and South Korean delegations who were attending a trilateral forum in the eastern coastal city of Qingdao, that the two nations will never be “Westerners”. “No matter how blonde you dye your hair, how sharp you shape your nose, you can never become a European or American, you can never become a Westerner,” Wang said on Monday. “We must know where our roots lie,” he furthered. He then went on to insist that to “revitalise Asia,” the three nations will have to work with each other since the revitalisation of Asia would bring “benefit to the world,” CNN reported. The Chinese diplomat was speaking on the sidelines of the International Forum for Trilateral Cooperation. The forum is an annual event that has been organised by Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul since 2011.

Wang urges two nations to promote ‘Asian values'

According to the statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi said at the opening ceremony of the summit that the two nations should “promote inclusive Asian values, foster a sense of strategic autonomy, maintain regional unity and stability, resist the return of the Cold War mentality and be free of the coercion of bullying and hegemony,” the statement by the ministry stated. “The fate of the region is firmly in our own hands,” Wang emphasised. The Chinese diplomat insisted that the three nations should work together to maintain regional peace and stability.

The Chinese diplomat also took a slight swipe at the US and other Western powers and accused them of “exaggerating ideological differences”. “Some major countries outside the region have deliberately exaggerated ideological differences in order to seek self-interest in the region, weaving various exclusive countries, and trying to replace cooperation with confrontation and unity with division,” Wang stated in his opening address. “If this trend is allowed to develop, it will not only seriously interfere with the smooth progress of the cooperation among the three countries, but will also continue to aggravate the tension and confrontation in the regional situation,” he further added. While South Korea is building close ties with the US due to the rise in aggression of North Korea, Japan has been concerned with China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

