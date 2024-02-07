Advertisement

The Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, and his Israeli counterpart, David Barnea of Mossad, are set to engage in talks with Qatari officials in the coming days regarding a second potential Gaza hostage deal and a ceasefire, according to sources familiar with the matter, cited in a Washington Post report.

The high-level meeting, scheduled to take place in Europe this weekend, will involve discussions with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Abbas Kamel, the head of Egyptian intelligence, will also participate in the talks.

Here is what you need to know

The Biden administration has been actively working to facilitate the release of over 100 remaining hostages taken during the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel, which resulted in 1,200 casualties, primarily civilians, sparking the conflict in Gaza. Despite efforts, significant differences in demands persist between the involved parties.

This meeting follows previous engagements between US and Israeli intelligence chiefs and Qatari and Egyptian officials. In a previous meeting, a short-lived truce was brokered in November, leading to the release of more than 100 hostages.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby acknowledged Burns' involvement, stating that he has been "involved in helping us with the hostage deal that was in place and trying to help us pursue another one." However, specific details were deferred to the CIA.

The CIA, maintaining its policy of not disclosing the director's travel, declined to comment on the meeting, as per a report from The Guardian. The talks highlight ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the complexities of the situation in Gaza and work towards a potential resolution.