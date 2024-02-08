Advertisement

On Monday Jan. 8, a seasoned CNN anchor and reporter Sara Sidner revealed her diagnosis of Stage 3 breast cancer and her ongoing treatment. In an emotionally charged live television statement, the award-winning journalist disclosed that she is currently in her second month of chemotherapy.

“I have never been sick a day of my life. I don’t smoke. I rarely drink. Breast cancer does not run in my family. And yet here I am, with Stage 3 breast cancer. It is hard to say out loud,” said Sara.

At the age of 51, Sidner is slated to undergo radiation therapy and a double mastectomy.

“Stage 3 is not a death sentence for a vast majority of women,” she added.

Following her diagnosis, Sidner expressed shock upon discovering that Black women with breast cancer face a 41% higher likelihood of mortality compared to their White counterparts.

Sidner passionately called on women of all ethnicities to prioritise their health by undergoing mammograms annually and engaging in regular self-examinations.

“Try to catch it before I did.”

“I have thanked cancer for choosing me. I have learnt that no matter what hell we go through in life, that I am still madly in love with this life,” Sidner said Sidner while restrain her tears.

Existence itself has taken on a profound change for her. The anchor finds greater happiness as she no longer dwell on trivial matters that used to cause her stress, she expressed.

Born to an African-American father and a British mother in the United States, Sidner spent her formative years in Florida, completing her schooling and college education there.

Over the years, Sidner has reported on a broad spectrum of news, both within and beyond the United States. Notably, she served as the face of CNN's reporting during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, providing coverage from the city.