Updated April 9th, 2024 at 17:47 IST

Cold Blooded Murder: Man Stabs Mother Over 70 Times Because She 'Irritated Him'

Elvia Espinoza, 46, was on the phone with another relative when her son attacked her.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man Stabs Mother 70 Times
Man Stabs Mother 70 Times | Image:Polk County Sheriff's Office
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Florida: A 21-year-old college student has been charged with first-degree murder after Florida authorities say he drove to his mother’s home and stabbed her multiple times Saturday because “she got on his nerves,” officials said. 

Emmanuel Espinoza, the pre-med student, drove about 165 miles (266 kilometres) from the University of Florida in Gainesville to Frostproof, Florida, for a family event. When he arrived at his mother's, he began stabbing her when she answered the door and then called 911 to confess to the slaying, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Advertisement

Elvia Espinoza, 46, was on the phone with another relative when her son attacked her. “We talked to him and he confessed. He said, ‘You know, I have wanted to kill my mother for many, many years because she got on my nerves,’” Judd said. “We asked him, ‘What’s your relationship with your mother?' and, he said about an eight out of 10, that he really loved her, but she irritated him.”

The mother was a second-grade teacher and was loved by the community, Judd said, calling the event ‘horrible’

Advertisement

“It's a very sad day with an inexplicable, vicious murder,” he said. Jail records didn't list an attorney for Espinoza.

(With AP Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

